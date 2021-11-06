Breaking News

Several people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

6 November 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 6 November 2021, 11:46

Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train
Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Several people have been injured following a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany.

The attack occurred on a train travelling between the two Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremburg, according to German media.

Several people have been injured, but no-one is thought to have life-threatening injuries according to newspaper Die Zeit.

Police were called around 9:00am this morning, and a man has been arrested following the attack.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The train was stopped at Seubersdorf train station, southeast of Nuremberg.

