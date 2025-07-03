Breaking News

Several injured after stabbings at shopping centre in Finland

3 July 2025, 15:58 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 16:26

The area has been cordoned off and several people are receiving first aid.
The area has been cordoned off and several people are receiving first aid. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Several people have been left injured after a series of stabbings at a shopping centre in Finland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One person was arrested following the incident at the Ratina shopping centre in the city of Tampere.

"The situation no longer poses a danger to outsiders," local police said in a statement.

They added that the area has been cordoned off and several people are receiving first aid.

Read more: BBC apologises to Jewish community and vows never to broadcast 'high risk' acts after Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm

A blood stain is seen on the ground outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland on July 3, 2025.
A blood stain is seen on the ground outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland on July 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

Tampere is in the south of Finland, around 100 miles from capital Helsinki.

Traffic in the city has been brought to a standstill following the incident, public broadcaster YLE reports.

Local media have said the person arrested is a man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It remains unclear how many people were injured in the attack.

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratine shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave.

Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the shopping centre for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived to attend to victims and bystanders.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A building on fire with a crane in front

Two Ukrainian children poisoned after Russian attack on city of Odesa

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.

'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them
X

Diogo Jota’s Lamborghini crashed while trying to overtake car as Liverpool star travelled to catch ferry to UK

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.

British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

First Day Of Pope Leo XIV

'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France.

Suspected people smuggler seen herding migrants onto packed small boat using a stick

Alarming footage from inside the plane shows nervous passengers grabbing onto oxygen masks during the descent.

Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveils Labour's plan for the NHS in front of staff during a visit to the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre

What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

Lord David Lipsey is photographed at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Labour peer Lord Lipsey died while swimming in River Wye, police say

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury announces trilogy fight with Usyk at Wembley in shock comeback from retirement

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

All of the seeds out after two rounds of Wimbledon

Wes Streeting

'Half of MPs' are taking weight-loss jabs, Wes Streeting tells LBC

Alice Ashton shocked students at Ysgol Bro Caereinion school in Welshpool, Powys, when she began blaring loud music during a PSE lesson in January last year

Drunk teacher struck off after 'mini rave' lesson, calling pupils 'little s***s' and forcing Macarena
The Chief Constable said every incident during the disturbances was being treated as a racially or sectarian motivated hate crime.

More than 100 officers were hurt in Northern Ireland riots after streets of Ballymena descended into 'racist violence'
William ‘deeply saddened’ at Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s death

Prince William 'deeply saddened’ at Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s death

World News

See more World News

Sources told US media that Israel had briefed the Trump administration on a covert operation to target Iran’s top political figure

Donald Trump rejected Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Khamenei amid spiralling Middle East tensions

17 days ago

Rescuers work at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Two killed in India bridge collapse as several others swept away in river

17 days ago

Anti-mass tourism demonstrations were planned in Barcelona, where organisers encouraged protesters to bring water pistols to spray at holidaymakers

Anti-tourism protests erupt across Europe as locals say holidaymakers are driving them out

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News