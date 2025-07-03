Breaking News

Several injured after stabbings at shopping centre in Finland

The area has been cordoned off and several people are receiving first aid. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Several people have been left injured after a series of stabbings at a shopping centre in Finland.

One person was arrested following the incident at the Ratina shopping centre in the city of Tampere.

"The situation no longer poses a danger to outsiders," local police said in a statement.

They added that the area has been cordoned off and several people are receiving first aid.

A blood stain is seen on the ground outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland on July 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

Tampere is in the south of Finland, around 100 miles from capital Helsinki.

Traffic in the city has been brought to a standstill following the incident, public broadcaster YLE reports.

Local media have said the person arrested is a man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It remains unclear how many people were injured in the attack.

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratine shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave.

Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the shopping centre for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived to attend to victims and bystanders.

This is a breaking story, more follows...