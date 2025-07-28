At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

28 July 2025, 10:27 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 10:39

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand.
Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

At least six people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fatalities include the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told Reuters.

"Police are investigating the identity of the person and the motive for the incident," Thai police said in a statement.

The people killed by the gunman were security guards at the market, it said.

No tourists were killed or injured in the shooting incident at the popular fresh food market, Sanong Saengmani, a police official in Bangkok's Bang Sue district, added.

At least two market sellers have been injured.

Read more: Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Read more: ‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.
Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting. Picture: Getty

In video footage shared by police, a suspect wearing a t-shirt and a backpack can be seen walking through a parking lot at the market.

Security camera footage also showed people desperately trying to save themselves as multiple gunshots sounded.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, told AFP. He said the authorities were investigating “for any possible link” to the ongoing clashes at the border between Thailand and Cambodia.

Firearms-related deaths have previously happened in Thailand including when Thai police arrested a 14-year-old boy in 2023 for the fatal shooting of two people at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, and in 2022 when a former policeman entered a nursery and killed 38 people.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house'

‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday, July 27, 2025

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

The passenger train derailed in the Biberach district between the districts of Zweifaltendorf and Zell

At least three killed and others injured as passenger train derails in Germany

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry

'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province, Thailand

Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains

Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
Team England feiert unmittelbar nach der Entscheidung im Elfmeterschiessen mit Anna Moorhouse (England, #13) und Chloe Kelly (England, #18) und ihren Mitspielerinnen.

Will we get a day off after Lionesses won Euro 2025?

Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right) with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Winners parade in London. Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

All Women's Super League fixtures 2025/26

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Close up detail of the Pornhub website homepage asking UK users to Please verify your age

More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect
Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK
British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

World News

See more World News

Texas death toll rises to 51 following flash flooding - as heartbreaking hunt for 27 missing children continues

Texas death toll rises to 70 following flash floods - as heartbreaking hunt for 11 children missing from camp continues

22 days ago

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-GERMANY-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Israel presses forward with Gaza ceasefire talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

22 days ago

The woman was airlifted to hospital after the animal attack.

Woman's 'arm severed after being mauled by lion' at Australian zoo

22 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News