At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

At least six people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at Or Tor Kor Market in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fatalities include the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told Reuters.

"Police are investigating the identity of the person and the motive for the incident," Thai police said in a statement.

The people killed by the gunman were security guards at the market, it said.

No tourists were killed or injured in the shooting incident at the popular fresh food market, Sanong Saengmani, a police official in Bangkok's Bang Sue district, added.

At least two market sellers have been injured.

Read more: Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Read more: ‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting. Picture: Getty

In video footage shared by police, a suspect wearing a t-shirt and a backpack can be seen walking through a parking lot at the market.

Security camera footage also showed people desperately trying to save themselves as multiple gunshots sounded.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, told AFP. He said the authorities were investigating “for any possible link” to the ongoing clashes at the border between Thailand and Cambodia.

Firearms-related deaths have previously happened in Thailand including when Thai police arrested a 14-year-old boy in 2023 for the fatal shooting of two people at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, and in 2022 when a former policeman entered a nursery and killed 38 people.