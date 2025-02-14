Horror as woman loses both hands after being mauled by shark as husband desperately fights it off

14 February 2025

The woman was attacked by a shark
The woman was attacked by a shark. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A woman lost both of her hands in a shark attack while on holiday in the Caribbean, with her husband desperately fighting off the predator.

The woman, said to be Canadian, was attacked by the shark in the Turks and Caicos islands, reportedly while trying to take a photo.

The 55-year-old also lost part of her thigh in the attack.

Horrifying images show her family trying to stem the flow of blood after the mauling.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Local police said: "At 10:33 am today (07th February), the Police Control Room of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force received a report that a female visitor had been injured while swimming. 

Read more: Girl, 17, mauled to death by shark while swimming at Queensland tourist hotspot

Read more: Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

A shark off Turks and Caicos
A shark off Turks and Caicos. Picture: Alamy

"Medical personnel and the police were dispatched to the given location in Blue Hills, Providenciales.

"The 55-year-old victim was brought ashore and rushed to the Cheshire Hall Medical Center for Treatment."

The Turks and Caicos Department and Coastal Resources also confirmed the shark attack and urged swimmers to enjoy the water safely.

They said: "The DECR can confirm that a shark incident took place earlier today, 7 February 2025, in the waters adjacent to Thompson’s Cove and Blue Hills.

"The public is advised to remain out of the ocean until the all-clear has been issued by the DECR."

Governor's Beach, Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos Islands
Governor's Beach, Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos Islands. Picture: Alamy

In a separate statement, the department added: "Stay safe in the water! Always be aware of your surroundings, follow local advisories, and respect marine life.

"Swim in designated areas, avoid murky waters, and never swim alone."

Sharks are quite common in Turks and Caicos and four people have been attacked since 2021, including the recent incident, according to the country's tourism authority.

All survived but one had to have his leg amputated above the knee, while another had her foot bitten off. The fourth victim was bitten on the wrist.

The reason for the shark attacks is not entirely clear, but authorities said: "Notably, there are far more people swimming in the Turks and Caicos today than there were in the past.

"It’s also possible that overfishing may be disturbing the natural marine food chain."

