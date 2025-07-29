'Hero' police officer among four killed in shooting at New York office building

29 July 2025, 05:12 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 07:03

'Hero' officer among those killed by gunman
'Hero' officer among those killed by gunman. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Four people, including a police officer, have been killed in a mass shooting at a New York skyscraper on Monday evening.

The suspect, who has also died, has been identified as 27-year-old man Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas.

The lone gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest after killing the officer and three people, officials have said.

New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news briefing that Tamura had a "documented mental health history".

However, his motive is currently unknown.

Police and others gather at the crime scene
Police and others gather at the crime scene. Picture: Getty

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building around 6.30pm on Monday.

The building houses some of the country's top financial firms and the National Football League.

Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura's body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas.

The officer killed has been named as Didarul Islam
The officer killed has been named as Didarul Islam. Picture: Getty

The officer who was killed has been named as Didarul Islam.

The 36-year-old officer was married with two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with his third child.

Commissioner Tisch said in the news briefing: "He was going the job that we asked him to do.

"He put himself in harms way. He made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city.

"He died as he lived - a hero."

The New York Fire Department paid tribute to the officer on X, writing: "Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. 

"He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.

"We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

