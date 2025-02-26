Breaking News

'Shots fired' outside trial over death of boxer as several reported injured

By Henry Moore

Shots have reportedly been fired outside the trial over the murder of a professional boxer in Germany.

Several people are reportedly injured after a shooting outside a court in the German city of Bielefeld.

The incident is said to have taken place outside the trial of Huseyin Akkurt, who is charged in connection with the murder of professional boxer Besar Nimani in 2024.

A gunman opened fire at around 1:30pm on Wednesday, according to German publication Bild.

At least two people were shot in the incident, local media reports.

One suspect has been arrested, while another remains at large.

Police have reportedly secured the courthouse and continue to search for the second gunman.

Akkurt is on trial over the death of boxer Besar Nimani on March 9 2024.

According to evidence given during the trial, Nimani was ambushed and shot 16 times outside of a shop in the German city.

This is a breaking story, more follows...