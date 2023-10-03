Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

3 October 2023, 12:14 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 12:27

A suspect was apprehended by police
A suspect was apprehended by police. Picture: Royal Thai Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A 14-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested after reportedly opening fire on a Bangkok mall, killing at least four.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four other people were injured in the incident. A suspect, 14, has been arrested with local media reporting he was carrying a pistol.

Footage on social media earlier showed shoppers and staff fleeing the centre.

The centre as well as nearby Siam metro station were closed. People have also posted videos, apparently taken from inside the mall.

In one video, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex.

Witnesses also reported online that they had taken to hiding inside shops and bathrooms in a bid to evade the gunman.

People flee the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following a shooting incident in the mall.
People flee the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following a shooting incident in the mall. Picture: Getty

Emergency services said four people had been killed and several wounded, while Thai police said the arrested suspect is just 14-years-old.

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Read more: Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, found safe after disappearing in New York park as suspect taken into custody

One of those injured is a foreign national.

Photos show police handcuffing the suspect on the floor and picking up a gun.

The police shared an image on Facebook of the alleged attacker wearing a cap and khaki cargo trousers.

Customers and staff run out of the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following reports of a shooting incident.
Customers and staff run out of the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following reports of a shooting incident. Picture: Getty
Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok while shoppers rush out
Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok while shoppers rush out. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X: "I am aware of the shooting event at Siam Paragon and have

ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety,"

One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant, while live television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four sites in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong said the national police chief had ordered and dispatched officers to control the area to resolve the situation

This is a developing story please refresh the page for the latest.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film

'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists analysing electrons in atoms

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Turkish security forces after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkish police detain dozens during raids after suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was detained in Dubai in July.

New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Henry Cuellar

US Congressman carjacked by three armed attackers in Washington DC

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Charlotte Sena has now been reunited with her family.

How was missing US nine-year-old Charlotte Sena found?

The Evergrande Group headquarters

China Evergrande shares soar after property developer’s stocks resume trading

Donald Trump

Angry Trump condemns ‘disgraceful’ fraud trial amid misstated wealth allegations

Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 11 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

Satya Nadella

Microsoft chief says unfair practices by Google led to search engine dominance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan
Breaking News

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks
Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom

'Angel of death' serial killer Beverley Allitt who murdered four children in hospital taking first steps towards release
Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions

Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says
A boy is fighting for life after being struck by lightning and another lightning bolt blew up a gas container during an electrical storm

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being struck by lightning during football match at Hertfordshire school
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

World News

See more World News

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Serbia demands Nato takes over policing of Kosovo’s north after deadly shootout

6 days ago

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

6 days ago

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan must stay in jail

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit