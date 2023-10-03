Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

A suspect was apprehended by police. Picture: Royal Thai Police

By EJ Ward

A 14-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested after reportedly opening fire on a Bangkok mall, killing at least four.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four other people were injured in the incident. A suspect, 14, has been arrested with local media reporting he was carrying a pistol.

Footage on social media earlier showed shoppers and staff fleeing the centre.

The centre as well as nearby Siam metro station were closed. People have also posted videos, apparently taken from inside the mall.

In one video, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex.

Witnesses also reported online that they had taken to hiding inside shops and bathrooms in a bid to evade the gunman.

People flee the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following a shooting incident in the mall. Picture: Getty

Emergency services said four people had been killed and several wounded, while Thai police said the arrested suspect is just 14-years-old.

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Read more: Missing Charlotte Sena, 9, found safe after disappearing in New York park as suspect taken into custody

One of those injured is a foreign national.

Photos show police handcuffing the suspect on the floor and picking up a gun.

The police shared an image on Facebook of the alleged attacker wearing a cap and khaki cargo trousers.

Customers and staff run out of the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok following reports of a shooting incident. Picture: Getty

Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok while shoppers rush out. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X: "I am aware of the shooting event at Siam Paragon and have

ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety,"

One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant, while live television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four sites in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong said the national police chief had ordered and dispatched officers to control the area to resolve the situation

This is a developing story please refresh the page for the latest.