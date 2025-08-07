At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission

By Jacob Paul

At least six people have been killed and two others injured after a plane crashed into homes in a residential area in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Kenya.

Two doctors, two nurses and two members of public are among the dead, according to the Kiambu County Commissioner.

The plane departed from Wilson Airport in Nairobi at 2.17pm and crashed on its way to Hargeisa, Somalia.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The aircraft had four people onboard at the time.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation XLS, was owned by AMREF Flying Doctors, which provides "fixed- wing air ambulance services" in Africa

Footage from the scene online showed the plane in flames as people watched from a distance.

Emergency services and the military were reportedly seen at the site as they secured the area and kept crowds away.

AMREF Flying Doctors CEO Stephen Gitau said: "At this time, we are cooperating fully with relevant aviation authorities and emergency response teams to establish the facts surrounding the situation.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service were sent to the scene and are understood to be conducting rescue efforts.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving an air ambulance mission."

