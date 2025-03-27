Breaking News

Six dead and nine injured after tourist submarine sinks off Egyptian coast

By Asher McShane

At least six people have died and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Egypt.

Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the shore near the site of the incident in tourist hotspot Hurghada.

The cause of the incident has not yet been revealed.

Local media reports that a vessel named ‘Sindbad’ sank with around 44 passengers of different nationalities on board.

The submarine had been operating tourist trips for several years.

The craft is understood to be a 'semi submarine' designed for underwater sightseeing where tourists can observe marine life from a lower deck which is under water.

The tourist submarine sank in front of the marina of 'one of the famous hotels' in Hurghada, according to reports.

