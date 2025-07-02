Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport. Picture: Snake Hunter via AP

By Jacob Paul

A snake was discovered in a plane's cargo hold in Australia as passengers were boarding the Brisbane-bound flight, sparking a two hour delay.

The stowaway reptile was spotted by alarmed airline workers on the Brisbane-bound Virgin Australia Flight VA337 at Melbourne Airport

A snake expert was called in to catch the animal as passengers waited for take-off.

He was initially concerned that it may be venomous, sparking fears that the potentially poisonous creature could sneak into the busy part of the plane unnoticed.

The expert warned an aircraft engineer and airline staff they would have to evacuate if the snake disappeared inside the airbus.

Snake catcher Mark Pelley said: "I said to them if I don't get this in one shot, it's going to sneak through the panels and you're going to have to evacuate the plane because at that stage I did not know what kind of snake it was.

"But thankfully, I got it on the first try and captured it.

"If I didn't get it that first time, the engineers and I would be pulling apart a [Boeing] 737 looking for a snake still right now."

The snake was found on a plane at Melbourne Airport. Picture: Alamy

It luckily took the expert just 30 seconds to catch the green tree snake and secure it in a container.

While Australia if full of snakes, it is rare for these creatures to be found in planes.

As the creature discovered on Flight VA337 was native to Brisbane, it likely came on board inside a passenger's luggage and then escaped, the experts said.

It cannot returned to the wild for quarantine reasons.

The protected species has instead been given to a Melbourne vet who will look for a licensed snake keeper to take it in.

It may be uncommon, but it is not the first time a reptile has sparked alarm on a passenger flight.

In 2012, Scottish airport staff were dealt a huge surprise when they found a Mexican snake stowaway under a seat.

The plane had arrived from Cancún and measured at 18-inches long.

The "Furtivo"snake was from the Dryadophis family, which are said to be not venomous but "feisty".