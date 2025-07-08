'Hero' sniffer dog Bruno killed by sausages filled with nails

Bruno tracked down nine people, including missing children and people with Alzheimer's, according to Italian media. Picture: Facebook Arcangelo Caressa

By Alice Padgett

Bruno, a "hero" sniffer dog, was killed by sausages filled with nails.

Bruno died from internal bleeding on Friday after sausages were thrown into his kennel in the southern Italian city of Tarananto, said his trainer.

Arcangelo Caressa worked with Bruno to track down nine people, including missing children and people with Alzheimer's, according to Italian media.

The canine would have died a painful death, Mr Caressa said, and warned the poisoner: "I know who you are, and you will pay for it."

He said Bruno would "always be my hero".

"You fought for your whole life to help the human being, and the same human did this to you."

The dog, born in Belgium, has worked with Mr Caressa's for seven years.

Una notizia che stringe il cuore. Un atto vile, codardo, inaccettabile.



Grazie per tutto ciò che hai fatto, Bruno. pic.twitter.com/e5eSpPzQJ4 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 5, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a picture of herself giving the dog an award.

She wrote: "A heartbreaking piece of news. A vile, cowardly, unacceptable act.

"Thank you for all you have done, Bruno."

Having received death threats in recent weeks, Mr Caressa told Il Messaggero his beloved pet "wasn't the real target, it was me".

"They want me to step aside. But I will never give in. This is a vile attack, done for money and revenge," he said.

Bruno's owner is a senior figure in the training of anti-drug dogs.

He also works against illegal dog fighting.

The culprit could be prosecuted under Italy's new animal protection law.

Those found guilty could face prison for up to four years and a a £51,000 fine in cases where an animal is killed after prolonged suffering or cruelty.