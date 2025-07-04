Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins dies aged 29 in ATV accident

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Caitlyn Jenner’s friend and manager Sophia Hutchins has died at the age of 29 in an ATV crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sophia died when the ATV she was riding in California crashed with a car on Wednesday morning.

It is reported the ATV hit the bumper of a moving car and plunged 350ft down a ravine.

Sophia, like Caitlyn, was transgender and cited the father-of-six as the inspiration for coming out in college back in 2016.

She began working as the star’s manager in 2017 after moving into Jenner’s $3.5m Malibu mansion, two years after Jenner’s divorce from ex-wife Kris Jenner in 2015.

Read more: BBC head of music steps down over 'high risk' Bob Vylan broadcast at Glastonbury

Read more: Diogo Jota's doctors reveal details of star's final hours before tragic death in car crash aged just 28

Hutchins — who has worked as Jenner's manager since 2017 — was also transgender and was inspired by Caitlyn's transition. Picture: Getty

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene. Two individuals in the other car were not injured.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hutchins dispelled the pair were an item, saying: "We were never romantically involved."

“I don't feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to,” she sternly told the outlet at the time.

Jenner told The Sunday Times in 2023: “I’m not even close to looking for a relationship.

“I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton. Picture: Getty

Hutchins' last public appearance with Jenner was in 2024 when she accompanied her to the April 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

In a viral social media post last year, she appeared alongside Donald Trump in front of an American flag, writing: "The energy, passion, and commitment for our movement to Save America has never been greater! We will never give up."

Hutchins told Juicy Scoop in 2020 that the pair met through a mutual makeup and hair stylist and immediately “kicked it off”.

“We kicked it off, became good friends and I learned a lot about what was going on in Caitlyn’s life and I just felt it was a financial s—t show — so much money was being thrown everywhere — and nobody was really running the show.

“She didn’t have a manager. Kris wasn’t doing it anymore since they divorced and I felt could do a really good job.”

A representative for Caitlyn Jenner has yet to respond to Hutchins’ death.