South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office as impeachment upheld over martial law declaration

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol from office.

It comes four months after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil by declaring martial law and sending troops to parliament in an ill-fated effort to break through legislative gridlock.

South Korea must now hold a national election within two months to find a new president.

The unanimous verdict comes more than three months after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon.

Surveys show Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, is the early favourite to become the country's next president.

People react after hearing the news that President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office. Picture: Alamy

In a nationally televised verdict, the court's acting chief Moon Hyung-bae said the eight-member bench upheld Yoon's impeachment because his martial law decree seriously violated the constitution and other laws.

"The defendant not only declared martial law, but also violated the constitution and laws by mobilising military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of legislative authority," Mr Moon said.

"Ultimately, the declaration of martial law in this case violated the substantive requirements for emergency martial law.

"Given the grave negative impact on constitutional order and the significant ripple effects of the defendant's violations, we find that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the defendant from office far outweigh the national losses from the removal of a president."

One of Yoon's lawyers, Yoon Kap-keun, called the ruling "completely incomprehensible" and a "pure political decision," but the former president did not immediately issue a statement.

Yoon's ruling People Power Party said it would accept the decision.

Moon Hyung-bae, center, acting chief justice of South Korea's Constitutional Court, speaks during the final ruling of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the Constitutional Court. Picture: Alamy

Prime minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting leader, in a televised speech vowed to ensure "there are no gaps in national security and diplomacy" and maintain public safety and order".

"Respecting the will of our sovereign people, I will do my utmost to manage the next presidential election in accordance with the constitution and the law, ensuring a smooth transition to the next administration," Mr Han said.

At an anti-Yoon rally, near the old royal palace that dominates downtown Seoul, people erupted into jubilant tears and dancing when the verdict was announced.

Two women wept as they hugged, and an old man near them leapt to his feet and screamed with joy.

Yoon's declaration of martial law and subsequent impeachment plunged the country into political turmoil, with millions taking to the streets to denounce or support him.

People react after hearing the news that President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office. Picture: Alamy

Many experts say Yoon's supporters will likely intensify their rallies after the court's decision, prolonging national division.

After abruptly declaring martial law on December 3, Yoon sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to the National Assembly.

He has argued that he sought to maintain order, but some senior military and police officers sent there have told hearings and investigators that Yoon ordered them to drag out lawmakers to prevent an assembly vote on his decree.

Enough lawmakers eventually managed to get in and voted to strike down Yoon's decree unanimously.

The National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon on December 14, accusing him of violating the constitution and other laws by suppressing assembly activities, attempting to detain politicians, and undermining peace across the country.

Without presidential immunity, Yoon could face other criminal charges, such as abuse of power.

He is the first South Korean president to be arrested or indicted while in office.

Yoon served as prosecutor-general under his predecessor, liberal president Moon Jae-in, before joining the now-ruling party in 2021 following disputes with Mr Moon's allies.

A public image as strong-minded and uncompromising helped him defeat Mr Lee in the close-fought 2022 presidential election.

But after becoming president, Yoon has faced criticism that he refused to replace officials implicated in scandals and vetoed many bills passed by the assembly.