At least 18 dead in 'worst-ever wildfires' to hit South Korea, as tens of thousands flee the flames

26 March 2025, 09:31

At least 18 people have been killed in South Korea's worst wildfire outbreak
At least 18 people have been killed in South Korea's worst wildfire outbreak. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 18 people have been killed and 19 more injured in the worst wildfires ever to hit South Korea.

Some 23,000 people have been evacuated from the affected parts of the south-east of the country

Firefighters have struggled to contain multiple blazes fuelled by dry winds, which burned more than 43,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of structures, including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.

South Korean officials earlier on Tuesday had said that firefighters had extinguished most of the flames from the largest wildfires in those areas, but the ongoing dry and windy weather caused setbacks and allowed the blazes to spread again.

Nearly 9,000 firefighters, along with more than 130 helicopters and hundreds of vehicles, were deployed to battle the fires, but efforts were partially suspended overnight as the winds strengthened.

A bell is seen broken at the remains of the bell pavilion due to wildfires at Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, South Korea
A bell is seen broken at the remains of the bell pavilion due to wildfires at Gounsa Temple in Uiseong, South Korea. Picture: Alamy

Officials in Andong and Uiseong county ordered residents in several villages and those near Andong University to evacuate to safe locations or temporary shelters - including schools and indoor gyms.

The blaze in Uiseong destroyed Gounsa, a Buddhist temple built in the 7th century, according to officials from the Korea Heritage Service.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and some of the temple's national treasures, including a stone Buddha statue, were evacuated before the fire reached the wooden buildings.

The fire also spread to the nearby coastal town of Yeongdeok, where officials shut down roads and ordered residents of at least four villages to evacuate.

The justice ministry did not immediately confirm local reports that it had begun relocating some 2,600 inmates from a prison in Cheongsong county, also near Uiseong.

26th Mar, 2025. Wildfire in southeastern region This photo, taken March 26, 2025, shows burnt-out houses in a destroyed village in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea,
26th Mar, 2025. Wildfire in southeastern region This photo, taken March 26, 2025, shows burnt-out houses in a destroyed village in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea,. Picture: Alamy

The Korea Forest Service said firefighters were fighting at least five active wildfires nationwide as of Wednesday morning.

The service had raised its wildfire warning to the highest "serious" level nationwide on Tuesday, requiring local governments to allocate a larger workforce for emergency response, tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks, and recommend that military units withhold live-fire exercises.

Four firefighters and government workers were killed in Sancheong on Saturday after being trapped by fast-moving flames driven by strong winds.

Firefighters inspect the wreckage of a crashed firefighting helicopter at a mountain in Uiseong, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)
Firefighters inspect the wreckage of a crashed firefighting helicopter at a mountain in Uiseong, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP). Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, serving as the country's acting leader following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over a December martial law decree, has vowed an all-out effort to contain the wildfires and also urged public vigilance as dry spring weather persists.

Government officials say they suspect that several of the recent wildfires, including those in Uiseong and Ulsan, were caused by human error, possibly due to the use of fire while clearing overgrown grass in family tombs or sparks from welding work.

