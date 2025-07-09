South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

South Korea's former president has been arrested again over last year's failed martial law bid that plunged the country into political turmoil.

Yoon was arrested in April after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil by declaring martial law and sending troops to parliament in an ill-fated effort to break through legislative gridlock.

The order threw military rule introduced for six-hours in December.

A senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon on Wednesday, citing fears he could destroy evidence.

Yoon, who was the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested, faces trial on charges of leading an insurrection over his attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon leaves questioning by special counsel Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office after questioning on July 6, 2025. Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Lee Jae-myung, the centrist candidate from the Democratic Party, won the country's first election since the impeachment chaos in June.

During Wednesday's seven-hour hearing, a special counsel team argued for Yoon's arrest warrant on five key charges, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The charges include Yoon's alleged violation of the rights of cabinet members by not inviting some of them to a meeting before he declared martial law.

Yoon initially attended the hearing alongside his lawyers to deny the charges, before being taken to Seoul Detention Center to await a decision on an arrest warrant.

He was first arrested in January following a lengthy stand-off, with investigators scaling barricades and cutting through barbed wire to take him into custody from his residence in central Seoul.

Lee Jae-myung, the new president, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Picture: Alamy

Yoon was released two months later after a court overturned his arrest on technical grounds, but still faces trial.

If found guilty, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors have reportedly found evidence that Yoon ordered military drones to be flown over North Korea to provoke a reaction that would justify his martial law declaration, according to reports.

Other senior officials also face charges including insurrection and abuse of authority over the martial law declaration.

Insurrection is one of a small number of criminal charges from which South Korean presidents do not have immunity, but now Yoon is no longer president he is open to other criminal charges.