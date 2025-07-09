South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

9 July 2025, 21:50

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

South Korea's former president has been arrested again over last year's failed martial law bid that plunged the country into political turmoil.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yoon was arrested in April after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil by declaring martial law and sending troops to parliament in an ill-fated effort to break through legislative gridlock.

The order threw military rule introduced for six-hours in December.

A senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon on Wednesday, citing fears he could destroy evidence.

Yoon, who was the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested, faces trial on charges of leading an insurrection over his attempt to impose martial law.

Read more: South Korea opposition Lee Jae-myung wins election following months of martial law chaos

Read more: Police make arrest at Port of Dover after man fatally stabbed near pub

Yoon leaves questioning by special counsel Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office after questioning on July 6, 2025. Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News
Yoon leaves questioning by special counsel Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office after questioning on July 6, 2025. Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Lee Jae-myung, the centrist candidate from the Democratic Party, won the country's first election since the impeachment chaos in June.

During Wednesday's seven-hour hearing, a special counsel team argued for Yoon's arrest warrant on five key charges, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The charges include Yoon's alleged violation of the rights of cabinet members by not inviting some of them to a meeting before he declared martial law.

Yoon initially attended the hearing alongside his lawyers to deny the charges, before being taken to Seoul Detention Center to await a decision on an arrest warrant.

He was first arrested in January following a lengthy stand-off, with investigators scaling barricades and cutting through barbed wire to take him into custody from his residence in central Seoul.

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jae-myung, the new president, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Picture: Alamy

Yoon was released two months later after a court overturned his arrest on technical grounds, but still faces trial.

If found guilty, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors have reportedly found evidence that Yoon ordered military drones to be flown over North Korea to provoke a reaction that would justify his martial law declaration, according to reports.

Other senior officials also face charges including insurrection and abuse of authority over the martial law declaration.

Insurrection is one of a small number of criminal charges from which South Korean presidents do not have immunity, but now Yoon is no longer president he is open to other criminal charges.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

In the northern districts of Marseille (16th arrondissement, above L'Estaque), residents and emergency workers attempt to contain the last remaining flames following a major wildfire that caused significant damage.

More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

More than 160 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Former Israeli PM tells LBC he doubts the Nobel committee will take Netanyahu's Trump peace prize nomination seriously

Women gather to vote at Tortank girls school polling station in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, despite the Taliban mounting various rocket and IED attacks in the city killing at least one person.

Taliban leaders wanted for abuse of women

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025

Residents urged to stay indoors and flights grounded as major wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal.

Christian Horner reduced to tears after revealing Red Bull sacking to staff

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter-finals match against Flavio Cobolli.

Novak Djokovic beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis as he breaks new record

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Ben Shelton on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Jannik Sinner cruises into Wimbledon semis after dispatching of Ben Shelton in three straight sets
A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Migrant 'effigies' in boat placed on bonfire prompts calls for 'racist' display to be removed
Women cheering on a football pitch

Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated
A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls

Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

World News

See more World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

President Zelenskyy in UK for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer

16 days ago

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had observed a "continued intellectual decline within the Russian leadership."

Russia is 'preparing new military operations in Europe,' Zelenskyy says as he blasts Putin's 'intellectual decline'

16 days ago

.

UK 'would be complicit' in civilian deaths as allies of US, Iranian UN representative warns

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News