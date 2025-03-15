SpaceX rocket finally launches to bring two stranded NASA astronauts back to earth after nine months

15 March 2025, 07:26

Merritt Island, Florida, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-10 astronauts lifts off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Mar. 14.
Merritt Island, Florida, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-10 astronauts lifts off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Mar. 14. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A SpaceX rocket has finally launched in a bid to bring two stranded NASA astronauts back to earth after nine months in space.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Florida on Friday following a string of delays, with the two astronauts set to finally return to earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams embarked on what was scheduled to be an eight day mission, however technical problems saw that stay extended to nine months.

The pair are set to be replaced by a team of four astronauts carried to space on the SpaceX rocket, with the team set to arrive late on Saturday evening.

The Crew-10 mission was initially scheduled to launch from Florida on Wednesday, however, ground issues - notably that the brand new capsule needed extensive battery repairs - forced a delay.

SpaceX NASA Crew-10 members and NASA Astronauts Nichole Ayers (r) and Anne McClain peer out of a Tesla X after walking out of the Neil A Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX NASA Crew-10 members and NASA Astronauts Nichole Ayers (r) and Anne McClain peer out of a Tesla X after walking out of the Neil A Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center. Picture: Alamy

It comes days after a SpaceX rocket was seen to explode mid-air, sending burning schrapnel across the sky, with onlookers across the world - and in the air, capturing the burning debris on camera.

Nasa said it wants an overlap between the two crews so Mr Wilmore and Ms Williams can fill in the newcomers on happenings aboard the orbiting lab.

That would put them on course for an undocking next week and a splashdown off the Florida coast, weather permitting.

The duo will be escorted back by astronauts who flew up on a rescue mission on SpaceX last September alongside two empty seats reserved for Mr Wilmore and Ms Williams on the return leg.

Reaching orbit from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre, the newest crew includes Nasa's Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, both military pilots, and Japan's Takuya Onishi and Russia's, Kirill Peskov - both former airline pilots.

They will spend the next six months at the space station, considered the normal stint.

"Spaceflight is tough but humans are tougher," Ms McClain said minutes into the flight.

As test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, Mr Wilmore and Ms Williams expected to be gone just a week or so when they launched from Cape Canaveral on June 5.

A series of helium leaks and thruster failures marred their trip to the space station, setting off months of investigation by Nasa and Boeing on how best to proceed.

Kennedy Space Center, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. Excitehed astronauts walking out of the Neil Armstrong O & C Building heading to their rocket and liftoff at 7.03
Kennedy Space Center, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. Excitehed astronauts walking out of the Neil Armstrong O & C Building heading to their rocket and liftoff at 7.03. Picture: Alamy

Eventually ruling it unsafe, Nasa ordered Starliner to fly back empty last September and moved the astronauts to a SpaceX flight due back in February.

To save a few weeks, SpaceX switched to a used capsule, moving up Mr Wilmore and Ms Williams' homecoming to mid-March.

Retired Navy captains who have lived at the space station before, the pair have repeatedly stressed that they support the decisions made by their Nasa bosses since last summer.

The two helped keep the station running - fixing a broken toilet, watering plants and conducting experiments - and even went out on a spacewalk together. With nine spacewalks, Ms Williams set a new record for women - the most time spent spacewalking over a career.

A last-minute hydraulics issue delayed Wednesday's initial launch attempt.

Concern arose over one of the two clamp arms on the Falcon rocket's support structure that needs to tilt away right before liftoff. SpaceX later flushed out the arm's hydraulics system, removing trapped air.

The duo's extended stay has been hardest, they said, on their families - Mr Wilmore's wife and two daughters, and Ms Williams' husband and mother.

Besides reuniting with them, Mr Wilmore, a church elder, is looking forward to getting back to face-to-face ministering and Ms Williams cannot wait to walk her two Labrador retrievers.

"We appreciate all the love and support from everybody," Ms Williams said in an interview earlier this week.

"This mission has brought a little attention.

There's goods and bads to that. But I think the good part is more and more people have been interested in what we're doing."

