Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

12 July 2025, 20:29

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.
Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Severe storm and hail warnings have been issued in Spain leaving cars submerged as tourist hotspots are plunged into chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated weather warnings for 25 Spanish provinces, with eight as orange cautions.

The weather agency has warned tourists and locals to brace for severe storms in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.

AEMET predicted 50 litres per square metre of rainfall in regions in Aragon and Catalonia, with potential for local flooding overflowing ravines.

Read More: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland record hottest days of the year so far as third summer heatwave peaks

Read More: At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona.
Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona. Picture: Alamy
Floods in the hospital of Villafranca del Penedés during the rainfall.
Floods in the hospital of Villafranca del Penedés during the rainfall. Picture: Alamy

The Ebro Riverbank in Tarazona, Zaragoza, fell under red alert on Friday with nearly 100mm of rainfall in just one hour.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) deployed to towns in Zaragoza to help.

No casualties have been reported.

The AEMET has extended this morning the red alert to all Catalonia and has eliminated the one for Aragon after the heavy rains of last July 11.
The AEMET has extended this morning the red alert to all Catalonia and has eliminated the one for Aragon after the heavy rains of last July 11. Picture: Alamy
Floods in the hospital of Villafranca del Penedés during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona.
Floods in the hospital of Villafranca del Penedés during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

The storm is reportedly a DANA phenomenon, "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos," which translates to "isolated depression at high altitudes", or a "cold drop".

Warmer than usual Mediterranean air has been sucked high into the atmosphere after a cold system hits the region.

The temperature difference between the cold air and warm creates instability.

There is then a rapid uplift of moist, warm air and intense thunderstorms form.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who tragically died when an Air India flight crashed.

Families of Air India crash victims demand ‘justice and answers’ after report published

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.

Fuel to engines on doomed Air India plane 'cut off' moments before crash killed 260, report finds

A firefighter stands next to a burnt-out car following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

Poland scrambles jets as Russia bombards Ukraine with massive overnight attack killing at least four

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe

Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

Carolina Wilga, 26, was found by a member of the public walking near the edge of a remote and rugged nature reserve after her van was discovered abandoned deep in the bush.

'Nothing short of remarkable': Backpacker Carolina Wilga found alive after 12 days in Australian outback

A teenager has died after being buried alive when a sand tunnel he was digging on a beach in Italy suddenly caved in.

Teenager suffocates to death after sand tunnel he built collapses on top of him

The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece.

Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is suing Trump administration for $20m.

'It felt like kidnapping': Palestinian activist detained by ICE suing Donald Trump administration for $20m

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Anisimova of the United States receives a trophy from Catherine, Princess of Wales (Catherine Elizabeth Middleton) during an award ceremony of ladies' singles final match.

Kate tells Anisimova to keep ‘head high’ as she consoles Wimbledon runner-up

Liam and Noel Gallagher walk out on stage

Fans boo Liam Gallagher after he makes surprising dedication at Oasis' hometown gig

People marching with drums

Tens of thousands take part in Twelfth celebrations in scorching temperatures

A person wearing blue scrubs with a stethoscope around their neck

Doctors warn more must be done as cases of highly contagious bacteria rise

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the women's singles final match.

Iga Swiatek thrashes Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win women's Wimbledon final

Julian Cash (left) and Lloyd Glasspool with their trophies following victory against Rinky Hijikata and David Pel.

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action.

Police arrest more than 70 protestors after latest demonstrations in support of Palestine Action
76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Jennifer Aniston goes public with hypnotist and 'wellness pioneer' boyfriend Jim Curtis

World News

See more World News

US President Donald Trump in the Hague

Trump refuses to commit to NATO Article 5 as US piles pressure on allies to boost defence spending

18 days ago

Juliana Marins plunged 1000ft down the side of a volcano, before her body was retrieved four days later

Brazilian dancer, 26, who fell down Indonesian volcano is found dead after four-day rescue effort

18 days ago

Jeff Bezos' three-day Venice wedding has sparked protests.

Jeff Bezos 'forced to move Venice wedding' as protesters threaten to flood famous canals with inflatable crocodiles

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News