Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

By Alice Padgett

Severe storm and hail warnings have been issued in Spain leaving cars submerged as tourist hotspots are plunged into chaos.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated weather warnings for 25 Spanish provinces, with eight as orange cautions.

The weather agency has warned tourists and locals to brace for severe storms in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.

AEMET predicted 50 litres per square metre of rainfall in regions in Aragon and Catalonia, with potential for local flooding overflowing ravines.

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

The Ebro Riverbank in Tarazona, Zaragoza, fell under red alert on Friday with nearly 100mm of rainfall in just one hour.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) deployed to towns in Zaragoza to help.

No casualties have been reported.

The AEMET has extended this morning the red alert to all Catalonia and has eliminated the one for Aragon after the heavy rains of last July 11. Picture: Alamy

Floods in the hospital of Villafranca del Penedés during the rainfall caused by the storm in the province of Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

The storm is reportedly a DANA phenomenon, "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos," which translates to "isolated depression at high altitudes", or a "cold drop".

Warmer than usual Mediterranean air has been sucked high into the atmosphere after a cold system hits the region.

The temperature difference between the cold air and warm creates instability.

There is then a rapid uplift of moist, warm air and intense thunderstorms form.