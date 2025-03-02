Starmer welcomes European leaders to London for Ukraine summit, as Russia praises Trump's 'common sense'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

European leaders have gathered in London for a summit to discuss the future of Ukraine.

Keir Starmer, who has said that his "driving focus" is to bridge the gap between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their explosive row on Friday, hopes to work out a European peace deal that he can then take to the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Zelenskyy and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland and Romania, as well as the head of NATO are all attending the conference at Lancaster House in central London.

Before the summit itself, he welcomed Ms Meloni to Downing Street for a meeting ahead of the summit. The two agreed on the need to avoid "the risk that the West divides" over Ukraine.

Sir Keir insisted he trusted both Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy, and said that he believed the presidents wanted peace.

Meanwhile Russia's foreign minister praised Mr Trump for his approach to talks. "Donald Trump is a pragmatist,” Sergei Lavrov told a Russian newspaper.

“His slogan is common sense. It means, as everyone can see, a shift to a different way of doing things."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, front center, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, front center right, pose with European leaders during a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House. Picture: Alamy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Getty

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer waits in a doorway for arrivals during a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House. Picture: Alamy

The British government should be acting as a broker between Ukraine and the US to heal the divide, ministers have said.

Sir Keir told the BBC that he watched Friday's disastrous meeting descend into chaos in his office, adding that "nobody wants to see that."

He said he called Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy after the meeting to refocus on "a lasting peace in Ukraine".

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, is welcomed to 10 Downing Street by Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

He added: "My driving purpose has been to to bridge this, if you like, and get us back to the central focus. And as a result of the meeting yesterday, we had quite a long time with President Zelensky, then President Macron and President Trump on the phone.

"We've now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we'll discuss that plan with the United States."

Zelenskyy visited Downing Street on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said he was "working hard" to bring about three components of a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"What I am clear about is that if there is to be a deal, if there is to be a stopping of the fighting, then that agreement has to be defended, because the worst of all outcomes is that there is a temporary pause and then Putin comes again.

"That has happened in the past, I think it is a real risk, and that is why we must ensure that if there's a deal it is a lasting deal, not a temporary pause."

A security guarantee from the Americans is the subject of "intense" discussion, Sir Keir said.

He added: "For me, the components of a lasting peace are a strong Ukraine to fight on, if necessary, to be in a position of strength; to negotiate a European element to security guarantees, and that's why I've been forward-leaning on this about what we would do; and a US backstop.

"That's the package, all three parts need to be in place, and that's what I'm working hard to bring together."

The Prime Minister, who announced a loan of over £2 billion to Ukraine to help with weapons production, and recently announced he would be hiking defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, said earlier that the war was "at a turning point".

His comments came with US, which has been Ukraine's primary backer, wavers in its support for Kyiv after a disastrous meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Trump has long been vocal about wanting to bring an end to the war - but many onlookers fear that Ukraine will not get an advantageous ceasefire deal.

At the same time, he has pushed for fellow NATO members to spend more on defence to lessen the burden on the US.

Starmer, who met with Zelenskyy in Downing Street on Saturday ahead of Sunday's summit, said: " "Three years on from Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point.

"Today I will reaffirm my unwavering support for Ukraine and double down on my commitment to provide capacity, training and aid to Ukraine, putting it in the strongest possible position.

"In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees alongside continued discussions with the United States.

"We have an opportunity to come together to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that secures their sovereignty and security.

"Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future."

After the Downing Street meeting, the Ukrainian president described a "meaningful and warm meeting" with Sir Keir - during which the two leaders agreed that the UK would give Kyiv a £2.26bn ($2.8bn) loan.

Posting on X after the meeting, Zelensky wrote: "This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

"The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice - the one who started the war must be the one to pay.

"I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war.

"We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."

Sir Keir embraced Zelenskyy before and after their meeting in Downing Street, as the Ukrainian leader gears up to meet King Charles on Sunday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves signs the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans to Ukraine document as she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, Saturday March 1, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The amicable scenes with the British Prime Minister formed a sharp contrast with Zelenskyy's heated clash with Donald Trump in the White House the day before.

Keir Starmer walked up Downing Street to greet Zelenskyy and embraced the Ukrainian leader in a show of unity and support after the chaotic meeting with Trump.

Before the pair went off for a private meeting, Starmer turned to the cameras to reiterate the UK's support for Ukraine.

"You have the full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take," he said.

He spoke of the UK's "absolute" and "unwavering" determination to achieve "what we both want to achieve, which is... a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security".

Keir Starmer meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Zelenskyy thanked Sir Keir for his support, and thanked King Charles III for accepting a meeting with him tomorrow.

"We are happy to have such partners and such friends," he said.

Zelenskyy's meeting with the king will take place on the same day as a larger defence summit of European leaders hosted by Keir Starmer.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine "remains partners" with the US despite "tough dialogue" as he touched down in the UK earlier on Saturday.

The Ukrainian president said: "America’s help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that.

"Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals."

But he also said that he wanted the US to stand "more firmly by our side", while also saying he was "truly grateful" for American support so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, listens to U.S President Donald Trump, right, during a very tense bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House, February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy was striking a more emollient tone after the chaos of Friday, when a meeting with Mr Trump and his vice-president JD Vance got heated.

Mr Trump accused him of gambling with World War Three, and his vice-president JD Vance also rounded on Mr Zelenskyy after he warned of the dangers of diplomacy with Vladimir Putin.

Plans for the two countries to sign a minerals agreement, which would see continued US military support in exchange for developing Ukraine's natural resources, were also put on hold when Mr Zelenskyy left the White House early after the astonishing scene.

Earlier, Mr Zelenskyy said:"People in Ukraine need to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world."

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Picture: Alamy

Friday's meeting descended into acrimony in front of the world's media, having begun relatively calmly. The problems appeared to begin after Vance raised the need for diplomacy.

Zelenskyy seemed to take issue with this, addressing the vice-president directly and saying that Putin could not be trusted, citing countless broken promises over the years.

Vance then accused Zelenskyy of being "disrespectful".

And with Zelenskyy warning that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, Trump interrupted saying: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem."

"You don't have the card right now... you're gambling with the lives of millions of people... you're gambling with World War Three... and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country," Trump added.

European leaders including Macron, von der Leyen and Starmer banded together in support of Ukraine in the hours that followed.

It comes as a late-night statement from No 10 saw the Prime Minister express his 'unwavering support for Ukraine' - as it revealed Starmer had spoken to both Trump and Zelenskyy following the fallout.

Zelenskyy speaks during an interview after the meeting with Trump. Picture: Getty

Zelenskyy said after the meeting: "I'm not sure we did anything bad", when asked if he would like to make an apology.

He added: "We're thankful to Americans for all your support, you did a lot, I'm thankful to President Trump and Congress' bipartisan support.

"You helped us a lot from the very beginning, you helped us to survive," he said in the Fox interview. "We are strategic partners."

He continued: "We have to be honest and we have to be direct with each other. Nobody wants to finish more than we because we are in this war, in this battle for freedom for our lives."

Speaking separately after their meeting, Trump accused Zelenskyy of wanting to "fight, fight, fight" while saying that he himself wanted to end the war.

But Zelenskyy insisted: "Ukraine wants peace and we will have diplomacy, we will have negotiations. It's about just and lasting peace, we have to be very strong at the table of negotiations."

He added: "I think this kind of spat is not good for both sides. I can't change our Ukrainian attitude to Russia. They are killers for us. This is very clear that Americans are the best friends, Europeans are the best friends.

"It doesn't mean that we don't want peace, we recognise the reality of the situation."

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

It comes as Starmer is set to hold talks with Ukraine’s leader and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in Downing Street on Sunday.

The discussions also precede a major defence summit that's set to take place in London, with European leaders hoping to secure “lasting and enforced” peace in Ukraine.

The Oval Office meltdown left Ukraine's ambassador to the US cradling her head in her hands, with a subsequent press conference cancelled and a rare minerals deal, framed as a potential cornerstone of peace, left unsigned.

With Zelenskyy departing the White House early on Friday, Donald Trump was seen to hold an impromptu press conference with reporters as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One on Friday afternoon.

Speaking on his earlier clash with Zelenskyy, Trump suggested the leader had overplayed his hand during White House talks.

"I think if you had a ceasefire, it would be a ceasefire, a real one and that would end it, but he [Zelenskyy] doesn't want to do that," Trump said.

In order to restart talks with the US, the leader said Zelenskyy must have a desire for peace.

"He wants to come back right now," Trump said of Zelenskyy's desire to negotiate, adding: "I can't do that".

Following the clash, Zelenskyy responded by saying he doesn't owe Donald Trump an apology, individually re-tweeting comments of support posted online with the message, "thank you for your support".

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

Responding to the clash, French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters: "There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine.

"I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."

And Polish PM Donald Tusk also said he would stand by Ukraine following the meeting.

The earlier testy exchange in the Oval Office saw both Trump and vice president JD Vance remark that Ukraine should be thankful for US support in the war.

Trump claimed he had empowered Zelenskyy to be a tough guy, adding: "You wouldn’t be a tough guy without us."

Following the intense interaction, Trump issued a statement saying Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Trump had earlier said that the deal was "a big commitment from the US", with Zelenskyy adding that he hoped the agreement would be "a step forward for Ukraine".

However, relations quickly fell apart as the pair took media questions.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Trump said that he was "in the middle" and "for both Ukraine and Russia".

He said he wanted to get the conflict between both countries "solved".

He insisted that he was not "aligned with Putin" but instead was aligned "with the US and good of the world".

Zelenskyy took the opportunity to show Trump images of prisoners of war held by Russia.

Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, the US president greeted Zelenskyy at the White House with a handshake before the pair posed for cameras.

Trump was seen giving a thumbs up and raising a defiant fist during the brief moment.

Zelenskyy's delegation was expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

Although the deal, which was seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine's security, it leaves that to a separate agreement to be discussed between the two leaders.

However, both countries appear to have taken a step back in negotiations following their explosive meeting.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

Leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country's future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace - especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands - would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.