Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

27 July 2025, 06:38

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.
Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza. Picture: Akamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister will travel to meet the US president during his visit to Scotland amid mounting global anger over the humanitarian conditions in the war-torn enclave.

Ceasefire talks ground to a standstill this week after America and Israel withdrew negotiating teams from Qatar, with Washington's special envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of a "lack of desire to reach" an agreement.

The deal under discussion was expected to include a 60-day ceasefire, and aid supplies would be ramped up as conditions for a lasting truce were brokered.

Sir Keir will raise the Trump administration's work with partners in Qatar and Egypt during his talks with Mr Trump and seek to discuss what more can be done to urgently bring about a ceasefire, it is understood.

They will also discuss the recently agreed US-UK trade deal and the war in Ukraine.

Read more: 'Nae Trump': Hundreds of protestors take to streets as US President spends first day in Scotland golfing

Read more: Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says

Britain is working with Jordan on plans to airdrop aid into Gaza and evacuate children needing medical assistance amid international concern about suffering in the Palestinian territory.

However, the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency has warned that such efforts are "a distraction" that will fail to properly address deepening starvation in the strip, and could in some cases harm civilians.

Later on Saturday, Israel said it would establish humanitarian corridors to enable UN convoys to transport aid into Gaza, as well as airdrops.

In a statement, the country's military said it would allow "safe movement of deliveries of food and medicine" but that the military "emphasises that combat operations have not ceased".

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also said that there was "no starvation" in Gaza, despite increasing accounts of malnutrition and starvation-related deaths.

Labour MP Sarah Champion calls on Israel to 'open the borders' so aid can get into Gaza

The Prime Minister confirmed that Britain will be "taking forward" plans to airdrop aid into the territory with partners such as Jordan as he held crisis talks with his French and German counterparts on Saturday morning.

In a readout of the call, Number 10 said the leaders had agreed "it would be vital to ensure robust plans are in place to turn an urgently-needed ceasefire into lasting peace".

The Prime Minister said later: "Israel must allow aid in over land to end the starvation unfolding in Gaza. The situation is desperate."

The readout made no mention of Palestinian statehood, which Sir Keir has faced calls to immediately recognise after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country would do so in September.

Some 221 MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents have signed a letter pressuring the Government to follow suit at a UN meeting next week.

The majority of those who have signed - 131 - are Labour MPs.

The Government has so far said its immediate focus is on getting aid into the territory and insisted that recognising statehood must be done as part of a peace process.

But UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said airdrops in particular can be dangerous as they can fall on civilians, and that being able to drive supplies through is more effective and safer.

"Airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians," he said.

"It is a distraction and screensmoke."

Sir Keir and Mr Trump, who is in South Ayrshire on a private visit to his Turnberry golf course, are expected to meet on Monday.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province, Thailand

Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains

Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Exclusive
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Brook Hotel protest outside with flags and signs during the demonstration.

Hundreds attend anti-immigration protest outside Norwich asylum hotel

Leah Williamson of England in the gym during the England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Camp

Captain Leah Williamson hopes England show they are no ‘flash in the pan’ in Euros final

Thierry Neuville presents Lando Norris with his Pirelli Pole Position award

Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

World News

See more World News

Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

21 days ago

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

21 days ago

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip

22 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News