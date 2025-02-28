Starmer expresses 'unwavering support for Ukraine' as he speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy following White House clash

KYIV, UKRAINE - 16 January 2025 - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine -. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his "unwavering support for Ukraine" following a tense and unprecedented White House exchange that saw the Oval Office descend into chaos.

A statement released by Downing Street late on Friday confirmed Starmer has spoken with both US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following the fallout.

Positioning himself as mediator, Starmer's conversations with both leaders came hours after the pair's heated exchange in the White House in front of waiting media.

Following the clash, a No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister has tonight spoken to both President Trump and President Zelensky.

"He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday including President Zelensky."

It comes as Starmer is set to hold talks with Ukraine’s leader and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in Downing Street on Sunday.

The discussions alse precede a major defence summit that's set to take place in London, with European leaders hoping to secure “lasting and enforced” peace in Ukraine.

Kyiv, Ukraine. 16th Jan, 2025. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer signed the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain. Picture: Alamy

Hours after the tense clash - which saw Trump's VP JD Vance brand Zelenskyy "disrespectful" - world leaders hit back, voicing support for Ukraine.

Trump claimed he had empowered Zelenskyy to be a tough guy, adding: "You wouldn’t be a tough guy without us."

Following the testy exchange, Zelenskyy was allegedly "kicked out" by Trump, a White House spokesperson told Fox News.

Trump met with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday as the two nations were set to sign a deal granting the US access to rare minerals in exchange for further military aid.

But the agreement was not signed after a heated exchange between the two presidents.

Trump warns Zelensky ‘you’re gambling with World War Three’

Trump warned Zelenskyy he is "gambling with World War Three" while Zelenskyy said the US would "feel it in the future" if it did not support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Trump and vice president JD Vance went on to question why Zelenskyy had not thanked the US for its help.

After relations broke down, a joint press conference between the two parties was cancelled and the much-anticipated minerals deal was not signed.

Watch: Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy engage in fiery White House clash

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House before a meeting to discuss negotiations to end the war with Russia, on Friday, February 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the clash, French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters: "There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine.

"I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."

Polish PM Donald Tusk also said he would stand by Ukraine following the meeting.

"Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

LBC callers react to Trump and Zelenskyy's bust up

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.

"We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

President of the European Council António Costa echoed her comments.

Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro said: "Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa."

The Swedish PM said: "Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks out of the West Wing. Picture: Alamy

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called for "respectable diplomacy" following the tense meeting.

She said: "Respectable diplomacy is essential for peace.

"We need to remember that the villain is the war criminal President Putin who illegally invaded another sovereign country - Ukraine. A divided West only benefits Russia. Now is the time for more co-operation, not less.

"Any peace agreement must be negotiated with Ukraine at the table, and will need security guarantees.

"We cannot lose sight of the fact that tonight air raid sirens are sounding in Ukraine."