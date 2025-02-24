'Russia doesn't hold all the cards', Starmer says, as he tells Ukraine 'we are with you' three years on from invasion

Updated: 24 February 2025

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.
By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged his support for Ukraine “today and every day” as he spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

It comes amid ever-rising tensions in Europe, with the US seemingly abandoning its support for Zelenskyy’s embattled country.

"I have a very simple, clear message today, the UK is with you today and every day, from His Majesty the King to the NHS workers volunteering in hospitals in Ukraine to the communities that took Ukrainian refugees to their heart,” the PM said.

Hitting back at comments made by President Trump that Ukraine has “no cards left to play”, Starmer said: “Russia does not hold all the cards in this war.

“Because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country.

“Because Russia’s economy is in trouble.

“And because they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion.

“So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in fighting.”

The West can only defend Ukraine if it is united, Starmer said as he called for increased military and economic pressure on Russia.

And Ukraine must be included in peace talks, Starmer said, a stark contrast to President Trump’s disregard for Zelenskyy.

He said: “If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table.

“And any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine.

Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

“Backed up with strong security guarantees.

“The UK is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground. With other Europeans, and with the right conditions in place.

“And ultimately a US backstop will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time.

“So we will do everything we can to get the best outcome for Ukraine – and for us all.

“Let me close with one of those voices I mentioned earlier – A patient called Petro, from the burns unit I visited in Kyiv.

“He said to me… ‘If Ukraine fails, Europe will be next.’

“That is what’s at stake here. That is why we will always stand with Ukraine, and with our allies.”

It comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the "absolute heroism" of the Ukrainian people as his country marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian president thanked "everyone who defends and supports" Ukraine, in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people on both sides.

In an early morning statement on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine.

"And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal."

On Sunday evening, Starmer and the head of Nato agreed there could be "no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine" in a call, Number 10 said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte this evening.

"Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister began by underscoring that Ukraine must be in the strongest position possible.

"The leaders agreed that there could be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine. They agreed it was important for Europe to step up in order to ensure European security.

"The Prime Minister said he would continue to have these vital discussions with international partners, including during his visit to Washington DC.

"They agreed to speak soon."

Meanwhile Starmer and France's president Emmanuel Macron are both set to meet with Mr Trump this week, and have agreed to present a united front to the US.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke with President Macron this afternoon.

"They began by discussing the third anniversary of Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is a stark reminder that we must all work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position at this crucial moment for global security.

"The Prime Minister repeated the UK's steadfast commitment to support Ukraine for as long as needed and reiterated the importance of Ukraine being at the centre of any negotiations to end the conflict.

"The UK and Europe must continue stepping up to meet their security needs and show united leadership in support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, which they would both discuss in the US in the coming week.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close contact."

