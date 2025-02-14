Starmer tells Zelenskyy Ukraine remains on 'irreversible path to NATO membership' as leaders share phone call

Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Ukraine remains on the "irreversible path" to joining NATO, Sir Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call today.

The Ukrainian leader shared a phone call with the PM on Friday, as world leaders meet in Munich to discuss Putin’s war.

It comes just days after President Trump confirmed he would begin negotiations with Russia over peace in Ukraine following a phone call with Vladimir Putin.

Following the call, Trump told reporters that he didn’t see "that a country in Russia's position" could allow Ukraine to join NATO.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

Despite this, his representative in Munich John Coale said Ukrainian NATO membership was still “on the table.”

Sir Keir began his phone call by “reiterating the UK's concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it's needed,” A Downing Street spokesperson said.

They added: “He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to Nato, as agreed by allies at the Washington summit last year.

"Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine's courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.

"The leaders also reflected on the Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv last month, and the president updated on his plans at Munich Security Conference. They agreed to stay in close contact."

Writing on social media, President Zelenskyy said: "I informed Prime Minister Starmer about my discussion with President Trump and contacts with the American side.

"The Ukrainian and American teams must work together with Europeans and all our global partners to achieve concrete results.

"The security of each nation depends on strengthening our collective security. It is crucial that every new week brings tangible results that will ensure a lasting and reliable peace.

"We also discussed an action plan for the near future to shape a common strategy on security, economic cooperation, and political partnership."

Trump has been accused of “appeasing” Putin - as European leaders insist Ukraine must play a central role in any negotiations with Russia.

The UK has sought to tread a fine line between maintaining good relations with the volatile Trump administration and insisting that it remains a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

David Lammy, the UK's Foreign Secretary, is at the Munich Security Conference with the aim of calming tensions between the US and the EU.

Sir Keir Starmer also discussed "his forthcoming visit to the US" with Donald Trump on Thursday night during a meeting with the President's special envoy to the UK, Downing Street has said.

A spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump's special envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.

"Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance, and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.

"Mr Burnett reflected on his personal connections to the UK, and his mother's experience working part-time in Downing Street as a waitress over 30 years ago.

"They emphasised the huge potential for even stronger collaboration on trade, tech and cultural matters between the US and the UK, and looked forward to working together."