Rollercoaster on the stock markets as financial sector reacts to £2.5bn Credit Suisse takeover

20 March 2023, 12:04 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 12:24

Credit Suisse chaos (Alamy)
Credit Suisse was bought out despite receiving a $54bn (£44bn) loan from Switzerland's central bank. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

Stock markets around the world have plummeted following a takeover of Credit Suisse in a deal brokered by the Swiss government.

In one of the biggest interventions since the 2008 global financial crisis, UBS agreed on Sunday to buy its rival for $3.25bn (£2.5bn) in a bid to save Switzerland's second biggest lender.

While Swiss officials said the takeover was a commercial deal - not a bailout - regulators and central bankers were clearly worried enough about a global crisis to facilitate the deal and offer $100bn (£82bn) in backup funds.

Credit Suisse was bought out despite receiving a $54bn (£44bn) loan from Switzerland's central bank on Thursday.

The acquisition by Swiss banking giant UBS follows the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, whose UK arm was bought out by HSBC.

Despite efforts to restore stability and confidence, stock markets in Europe and Asia fell sharply as the opened on Monday morning.

Read more: HSBC buys UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank in last-ditch rescue deal

Japan's Nikkei 225 index after Credit Suisse crash
A board shows Japan's Nikkei 225 index after the Credit Suisse takeover. . Picture: Alamy

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.7%, while the UK's FTSE 100 fell by nearly 2% first thing in the morning, while European banking stocks fell significantly.

Credit Suisse shares fell by 60.5% in premarket trading, while UBS lost over 8%. Shares in Deutsche Bank also fell by more than 8% when the markets opened.

Despite this morning's turmoil, UK markets have already bounced back, with The FTSE 100 and some share indexes in Europe are in positive territory.

Read more: 'An insult to customers': Tesco slashes Clubcard reward vouchers again amid cost of living crisis

In a bid to ease concerns about the UK's banking sector, the Bank of England said: “We welcome the comprehensive set of actions set out by the Swiss authorities today in order to support financial stability.

“We have been engaging closely with international counterparts throughout the preparations for today’s announcements and will continue to support their implementation. The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound.”

UBS Group chairman Colm Kelleher earlier spoke of "enormous opportunities" through the takeover. He said the bank's long-term aim is to downsize Credit Suisse's investment banking business and align it with UBS' "conservative risk culture".

Read more: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

Describing yesterday as a "historic, sad and very challenging" day, Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann said: "Given recent extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, the announced merger represents the best available outcome.

"This has been an extremely challenging time for Credit Suisse and while the team has worked tirelessly to address many significant legacy issues and execute on its new strategy, we are forced to reach a solution today that provides a durable outcome."

In a statement, the Swiss central bank and other officials described the deal as "a solution...to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Protesters in Nairobi

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Thail Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Dead fish in Australia's Darling River

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

South Africa Protest

South African protesters call for president to resign

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meeting with Vladimir Putin

Pensions protest in Paris

French government fights to survive against two confidence motions

Julia Wendell hit the headlines when she claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

A mother and children displaced by drought in Somalia

43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

A self-propelled artillery vehicle on the front line in the Donetsk region

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals she suffered three miscarriages before losing baby last year

People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022

Nations approve major UN science report on climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

Bruce Willis' family confirmed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis speaks out for the first time since dementia diagnosis as he celebrates 68th birthday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden

Biden calls Israel’s Netanyahu with judicial plan ‘concern’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flora Cooper (inset), head of John Rankin School, Newbury (left) said she was ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process

Headteacher 'blocks Ofsted inspection' in protest after head Ruth Perry, 53, took her own life over ‘inadequate’ rating
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP to vote against Sunak's Windsor Framework in blow to new Brexit deal

Rupert Murdoch (l) who has got engaged for the fifth time following his split with Jerry Hall (r)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall
Lindsey Bauer was banned from teaching for five years in May 2022

History teacher who once met William and Kate banned after sending teenage student 'aggressively sexual' texts
A DPD driver was found dead next to his van in Horden, County Durham, yesterday.

Two men held in manslaughter probe after DPD driver collapses and dies in County Durham street
The UK can expect a 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after the country's driest February in 30 years.

UK set to be treated to 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after driest February in 30 years
Tesco's physical Clubcard in woman's hands

'An insult to customers': Tesco slashes Clubcard reward vouchers again amid cost of living crisis
More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently still working without restrictions

More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal

World News

See more World News

People travel by boat in a flooded street in Trizidela do Vale in the state of Maranhao, Brazil

Global floods and droughts worsening with warming, study suggests

6 days ago

Drilling camp

Biden approves huge Willow oil project in Alaska

6 days ago

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeline McCann (r) and with Dr Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann submits DNA samples for forensic tests

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit