Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

2 August 2025, 08:30 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 08:35

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza
22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza, have both been offered places at universities in the UK but are unable to reach the UK because of the ongoing conflict. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A student trapped in Gaza who has been awarded a place at a UK university said she “lost access to education overnight” but refuses to “give up”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dalya Ibrahim Shehada Qeshta was studying pharmacy at Al-Azhar University in Gaza while her twin sister Dalal was specialising in engineering when the campus was “completely destroyed” in the ongoing conflict, she said.

The 22-year-old, from Rafah city in southern Gaza and who has family in the UK, said despite this, the pair “refused to let go of our dreams” and applied to study in the UK.

“Our university was completely destroyed, along with many of our personal belongings, and we lost access to education overnight,” she said.

“Like thousands of others, our lives were thrown into chaos. Education is not just a dream for us, it is our hope for healing, rebuilding, and having a future beyond war."

Dalya has been offered a place to study pharmacy at the University of Manchester while Dalal secured a place at the University of Bristol on an aerospace engineering course.

However, both are unable to leave Gaza as their way out is “physically blocked” by the closure of borders and crossings in the region as well as a lack of financial support, Ms Qeshta said.

Read more: At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

Read more: US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

Qeshta family home that was destroyed in Gaza.
Qeshta family home that was destroyed in Gaza. Picture: PA

Last week, it was reported that a group of 40 students in Gaza are unable to take their places at UK universities in September despite being awarded full scholarships because of a Home Office requirement for biometric data for visa applications.

According to the Guardian, the UK-authorised biometrics centre in Gaza closed in October 2023 and it has been “impossible” for the students to travel to centres in neighbouring countries.

For Ms Qeshta, continuing her education is “key to breaking the cycle of hardship,” she said, adding that it would “change our lives for the better”.

During the early months of the war, Ms Qeshta said her family home was “completely destroyed” and they have been “forcibly displaced” 11 times since.

They are currently living in a tent in Al-Mawasi.

Of life in Gaza, she said it was a “living nightmare” and that children were searching for “water and bread, not toys or books”.

“Prices are unimaginably high, and basic essentials like flour, rice, or canned goods are almost non-existent,” she said.

“True hunger is not just a feeling, it’s a daily reality. Medicines and healthcare are either unavailable or unaffordable, and the sick often go without help.”

Qeshta family home that was destroyed in Gaza
Qeshta family home that was destroyed in Gaza. Picture: PA

She said: “There’s no sense of routine, just survival. Children in Gaza no longer know what childhood means.

“The war has stolen their laughter, their innocence, and their dreams. They search for water and bread, not toys or books.

“They are dying not because of illness or because they are hungry, but simply because they are children of Gaza.”

One of “the most terrifying moments” the family experienced was in Al-Mawasi when “shelling began without warning” as they were gathering their belongings, Ms Qeshta said.

“My brother was injured, and my sister’s young children were paralysed with fear. We were caught between life and death, fleeing under fire.”

On another occasion, bullets pierced the family’s tent as they were preparing a meal in a moment of “terror” she will never forget, the student said.

“But through all this darkness, we hold onto hope – hope that we can survive, rebuild, and one day live in peace,” she added.

“Hope that we can still pursue our dreams like any other young people in this world.

“We refuse to give up.

“Even when everything is stripped away from us, we cling to our humanity, to our stories, and to the belief that our voices still matter.”

The tent where the Qeshta family are living in Gaza
The tent where the Qeshta family are living in Gaza. Picture: PA

As pressure mounts on the UK Government to take further action to help end the conflict, Sir Keir Starmer announced this week that the country could take the step of recognising a Palestinian state in September ahead of a gathering at the UN.

The UK would refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

Although this is an “important step”, recognition “should not be used as a bargaining tool” but as a “moral and political obligation”, Ms Qeshta said of the announcement.

“We have seen many promises before. What matters most now is action.”

She added: “I hope this move is real and followed by real change on the ground, because words alone cannot save lives. “

The student urged the international community not to “turn away” from the suffering in Gaza and to push for an “immediate end” to the conflict.

“We are not numbers,” she said. “We are people, and we want to live.”

Download the new LBC app
Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Campaigners are reportedly calling on the Government to grant students with scholarships a biometrics deferral and assist them in finding a safe route to a third country where they can complete their visa application before travelling to the UK.

Of this group, a Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of the students and are considering the request for support.”

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed, who is campaigning on this issue, said: “Gaza’s education system, like so much else, has been all but obliterated.

“Schools have become overcrowded shelters, every university has been reduced to rubble, and educators have been deliberately targeted and killed.”

The Sheffield Central MP added: “Ireland, France and Belgium have acted to ensure their students can reach safety, the UK has not.

“This is not hypothetical, some of these students have already been killed while waiting and others remain in constant danger.

“I’m pressing ministers to address this as soon as possible, as every minute increases the likelihood that more young lives will be lost.”

The University of Bristol said they were unable to discuss individual cases and the University of Manchester has been contacted for comment.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft

Air India watchdog finds 51 safety violations by airline during post-crash audit

Baboons sit in their enclosure at Nuremberg Zoo.

Outrage after zoo shoots baboons due to 'overcrowding' and feeds them to predators

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari.

'Shame on you': Freed British-Israeli hostage brands Starmer's Palestine ultimatum a 'moral failure'

Millions have been evacuated amid Tsunami warnings across the globe.

Hawaii, California & Japan hit by huge tsunami as millions flee homes - after biggest quake in 14 years triggers panic

It has become an all-too-familiar sight: trucks carrying sacks of flour to the military-controlled buffer zone are repeatedly overwhelmed by desperate crowds.

'Organised gangs' making off with aid - as Israeli officials say UN operation 'less vulnerable' to Hamas interference

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.

Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.

Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises
Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova
Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows
More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

World News

See more World News

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

23 days ago

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

23 days ago

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News