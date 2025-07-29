Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe

By Danielle de Wolfe

A suspected arsonist has been caught on CCTV lighting fires in Bulgaria - as devastating blazes continue to sweep neighbouring countries including Turkey and Greece.

The surveillance footage shows two individuals walking along a path shortly after 1am local time, before one of the men appears to light a small fire beside the footpath, before attempting to light a second nearby.

The footage circulating on social media sees the figure then appear to fan the flames as the fire continues to spread through the grass and brush.

Authorities detained a 33-year-old man following the incident, who has since been charged terrorism, local authorities confirmed.

Around 160 wildfires were reported across the Black Sea nation as of Monday, with firefighters battling to bring the flames under control.

Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe. Picture: Handout

Around 90 per cent of wild fires in Bulgaria have been caused by either human error and negligence, Miroslav Rashkov, the head of the interior ministry said following the incident.

He added that several suspects had since been arrested on suspicion of arson across the country.

It comes as wildfires continue to rage across parts of Europe, with temperatures breaching the 50C mark in certain areas.

Fires in Turkey have now killed at least 17 people, as scorching temperatures and strong winds cover much of Europe.

Athens, Greece, 26 July 2025. Flames burn the trees during a wildfire as the night falls. A raging wildfire devastates the residential area of Kryoneri, a north suburb of the Greek capital amid an intense heatwave. Picture: Alamy / Credit: Dimitris Aspiotis/Alamy Live News

A fire rages near windmills in Cesme, near Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Cengiz Malgir/Dia Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Two volunteer firefighters were killed battling the fires outside the city of Bursa in north-west Turkey on Monday, while another died earlier at the same site.

Huge fires around Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city, broke out over the weekend, leading to more than 3,500 people fleeing their homes.

Temperatures surpassed 50C in parts of Turkey on Monday, with dry conditions and strong winds fuelling the wildfires.

At least 44 fires were ablaze across Turkey on Sunday, forestry minister Ibrahim Yumakli said over the weekend.