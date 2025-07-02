Suspected people smuggler seen herding migrants onto packed small boat using a stick

2 July 2025, 18:43

Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France.
Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A suspected people smuggler has been seen using a stick to herd migrants on small boats as many made the dangerous journey across the Channel on Wednesday.

Images show the man appearing to herd the group as they moved through the water in Gravelines, France.

The suspected smugglers, who were masked, could be seen barking instructions and putting passengers who had been waiting on the beach into dinghies.

Some passengers appeared to be families and children, while others were young men.

It comes as the number of migrants crossing the English Channel reached a new record for the first half of the year at nearly 20,000.

The boat set was packed with young men, women and children.
The boat set was packed with young men, women and children. Picture: Getty

Some 19,982 migrants had arrived in the UK after making the dangerous crossing by the end of June, latest Home Office figures show.

The total is 48% higher than the figure for the first six months of 2024, which was 13,489, and 75% higher than the equivalent figure for 2023, which was 11,433.

Data collection on the Channel crossings began in 2018.

A Number 10 spokesman said on Tuesday the numbers are “clearly unacceptable”, adding: “Let’s be clear, the rising numbers in recent years are because these gangs have been allowed to embed industrial-scale smuggling enterprises across Europe.”

Labour was elected on a manifesto promise to “smash the gangs” smuggling people into the UK in small boats.

He has talked to countries about “return hubs” for failed asylum seekers as the Government looks at the possibility of processing them in third countries before they are deported.

French officials have also agreed to changes that would allow police patrolling the coast to take action in the sea when migrants climb into boats from the water, which is yet to come into effect.

The Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill is also continuing through Parliament, which will hand counter-terror style powers to police and introduce new criminal offences to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also promised net migration will fall by the end of this parliament as he outlined a slew of immigration changes in May.

Speaking from Downing Street, the Prime Minister promised migration will fall as he warned Britain could become an "island of strangers" without greater restrictions.

He later apologised for using this reference, saying he “deeply" regrets the remarks.

