Swimmer cut in two by 13ft Great White Shark in Sydney’s first fatal attack for 60 years

The attack took place in Little Bay, Sydney. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A swimmer has been killed by a shark in Little Bay, Sydney, in the first fatal shark attack there in nearly 60 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the area on Sydney's coast at 4.35pm on Wednesday following reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark, believed to be a great white.

They scoured the nearby sea and "located human remains in the water".

"Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do," said a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson.

Read more: Missing girl, 6, found alive after two years hidden in secret room under staircase

Read more: UK inflation reaches highest level in 30 years as prices continue to surge

Videos on social media show seawater turning red with blood in the aftermath of the attack.

Footage also shows helicopters and jet skis searching the sea at the scene.

Large scale search underway off Little Bay in Sydney's south east after reported shark attack. A rock fisherman says saw a swimmer taken. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/yGHpQgd2nV — Jake Lapham (@JakeLapham) February 16, 2022

It is the first fatality from a shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

Local mayor Dylan Parker said the news was "horrifying" and shared his condolences to the family of the victim.

"Horrifying news," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have just had confirmed that there has been a fatal shark attack at Little Bay. No further details at present.

Read more: Storm Dudley: Danger to life warning as 90mph winds to batter UK within hours

Read more: 'We will rally the world': US issues stark warning to Russia

"Absolutely shocked.

"My heart goes out to the family.

"Our community adores our coast. To lose someone like this is chilling to the core."

Horrifying news.



I have just had confirmed that there has been a fatal shark attack at Little Bay. No further details at present.



Absolutely shocked.



My heart goes out to the family.



Our community adores our coast. To lose someone like this is chilling to the core. — Dylan Parker (@DylanJParker) February 16, 2022

One witness said the swimmer was wearing a wetsuit when they were dragged underwater.

"It was terrible," the witness, a fisherman, told ABC.

"I am shaking.

"I keep vomiting, it's very upsetting."

Watch: James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

Read more: Queen 'to pay part of' Prince Andrew's £12m sex case settlement with Virgina Giuffre

Onlookers have also reported hearing the victim 'yell' as they were pulled underwater by the shark, which was reported to be around 4.5 metres long.

Other witnesses have said witnessing the attack has put them off swimming in the bay, despite how rare such incidents are.

The beach has been closed while police continue their searches and interview witnesses.