Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

21 July 2025, 07:55

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.
Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested by the Taliban. Picture: Rebuild Consultants

By Alice Padgett

The children of an elderly couple imprisoned by the Taliban in Afghanistan have urged the group to release them before they “die in custody”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

They have been held for five-and-a-half months without charge and, up until eight weeks ago, had been separated and detained in a maximum security prison.

Their four adult children who live in the US and UK, say they are worried for their parents, who are both in poor health.

They said: "This is another urgent plea to the Taliban to release our parents before it is too late, and they die in their custody.

Read More: At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

Read More: Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at pro-Palestine march in Liverpool

The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars
The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars. Picture: Handout

"They have dedicated their lives to the people of Afghanistan for the last 18 years."

The siblings said they had written privately to the Taliban leadership twice and made public appeals for the release of their parents, who have run school training programmes for 18 years in the country, remaining after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Their daughter Sarah Entwistle said the siblings had held off from making a public appeal during the last two months in the hope it would encourage the Taliban to release their parents, but that there had been no progress.

She said they had privately pleaded with the Taliban "to uphold their beliefs of compassion, mercy, fairness and human dignity", adding: "We do so again now publicly."

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

The Reynolds's children say the last time they spoke to their parents was five weeks ago when their mother said their father's health was rapidly deteriorating.

According to a remote medical assessment conducted by a cardiologist, Mr Reynolds may have suffered a stroke or a silent heart attack, the siblings said.

They added that Mr Reynolds was suffering from a red, peeling, bleeding face, which could mean his skin cancer had returned.

The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars
The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars. Picture: handout

Mrs Reynolds continued to struggle with numbness in her feet, which was linked to anaemia, possibly from insufficient food in the maximum security prison, her children said, while a medical assessment noted that this created additional strain which could lead to heart failure.

The couple, who celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this week, were held up until eight weeks ago at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital, Kabul, their children said.

They were then transferred to the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), with the promise of release within two to three days, they said. Two further months have passed, with no sign of release.

While in Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the couple were said to have had access to phones and called their children every day from the prison yard.

The children said their parents had better conditions at the GDI but still had no bed or furniture and slept on a mattress on the floor.

Ms Entwistle added: "For the past two months, we have maintained a media blackout, hoping to demonstrate our intention to show respect to the Taliban, and 'trust the process'.

"We are grateful to Doughty Street Chambers for liaising with the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture. The UN will be making a statement on Monday calling for immediate release. In the light of this, we are also publicly appealing again to the Taliban for this."

Officials from the UK Foreign Office were allowed on an exceptional basis to visit the couple last Thursday to check on their welfare.

A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

The skiing village of Chantemerle, near Briancon, in the summer

Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

A man pulls a cart loaded with jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

At least 73 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

Ukraine has offered fresh ceasefire talks to Russia

Ukraine proposes fresh ceasefire talks to Russia after weeks of missile strikes

A damaged convenience store building is seen after heavy rains in Gapyeong, South Korea

14 dead and 12 missing after landslides and flash floods hit South Korea

There have been almost daily reports of Palestinians being killed near aid sites since the GHF began operations

Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire near aid sites in Gaza

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.

At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

Around 30 people have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crown in Los Angeles

Los Angeles nightclub crash which left 30 injured may have been intentional, police say

Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years

The explosion happened at Biscailuz Center Academy Training.

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

Russian President Vladimir Putin

UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’

x

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner ‘died in mid air’ before crashing into hotel worker in front of horrified witnesses

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Booth

Search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth enters its third day

Farrell, 33, was a late call-up to the squad after Elliot Daly was forced to return home with a forearm injury sustained during the second tour match in Australia against the Queensland Reds

Owen Farrell to captain Lions in Melbourne clash against First Nations & Pasifika XV

Breaking News

London Waterloo station hit by 'major signalling failure' as commuters warned 'do not travel'
Jess Carter after the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales

Lionesses step back from social media after Jess Carter reveals racist online abuse

The March for Clean Water in central London Sunday 3rd November 2024 in central London

Water industry to be completely overhauled following landmark review into series of scandals
More than 100 people protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action have been arrested at demonstrations across the UK this weekend

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at pro-Palestine march in Liverpool

The inquiry will investigate violent clashes between picketers and police officers at Orgreave Coking Plant near Rotherham in June 1984

'Battle of Orgreave' inquiry launched 40 years after miners’ strike clash

The Birmingham bin strike has been ongoing since 11 March 2025 as rubbish continues to pile up

Keir Starmer urged to intervene in Birmingham bin strike

World News

See more World News

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday. Picture: Alamy

P Diddy trial verdict chaos as jury hands judge two notes before deliberations

19 days ago

A woman take pictures of paintings of French impressionist painter Paul Cezanne

French city trademarks 'Cezanne' as it launches summer of events celebrating the painter's life

19 days ago

Women cool off in a public fountain during the first summer heatwave in Seville

IN PICTURES: Europe swelters in 40C “heat dome”

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News