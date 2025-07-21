Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested by the Taliban. Picture: Rebuild Consultants

By Alice Padgett

The children of an elderly couple imprisoned by the Taliban in Afghanistan have urged the group to release them before they “die in custody”.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

They have been held for five-and-a-half months without charge and, up until eight weeks ago, had been separated and detained in a maximum security prison.

Their four adult children who live in the US and UK, say they are worried for their parents, who are both in poor health.

They said: "This is another urgent plea to the Taliban to release our parents before it is too late, and they die in their custody.

The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars. Picture: Handout

"They have dedicated their lives to the people of Afghanistan for the last 18 years."

The siblings said they had written privately to the Taliban leadership twice and made public appeals for the release of their parents, who have run school training programmes for 18 years in the country, remaining after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Their daughter Sarah Entwistle said the siblings had held off from making a public appeal during the last two months in the hope it would encourage the Taliban to release their parents, but that there had been no progress.

She said they had privately pleaded with the Taliban "to uphold their beliefs of compassion, mercy, fairness and human dignity", adding: "We do so again now publicly."

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

The Reynolds's children say the last time they spoke to their parents was five weeks ago when their mother said their father's health was rapidly deteriorating.

According to a remote medical assessment conducted by a cardiologist, Mr Reynolds may have suffered a stroke or a silent heart attack, the siblings said.

They added that Mr Reynolds was suffering from a red, peeling, bleeding face, which could mean his skin cancer had returned.

The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary behind bars. Picture: handout

Mrs Reynolds continued to struggle with numbness in her feet, which was linked to anaemia, possibly from insufficient food in the maximum security prison, her children said, while a medical assessment noted that this created additional strain which could lead to heart failure.

The couple, who celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this week, were held up until eight weeks ago at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital, Kabul, their children said.

They were then transferred to the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), with the promise of release within two to three days, they said. Two further months have passed, with no sign of release.

While in Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the couple were said to have had access to phones and called their children every day from the prison yard.

The children said their parents had better conditions at the GDI but still had no bed or furniture and slept on a mattress on the floor.

Ms Entwistle added: "For the past two months, we have maintained a media blackout, hoping to demonstrate our intention to show respect to the Taliban, and 'trust the process'.

"We are grateful to Doughty Street Chambers for liaising with the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture. The UN will be making a statement on Monday calling for immediate release. In the light of this, we are also publicly appealing again to the Taliban for this."

Officials from the UK Foreign Office were allowed on an exceptional basis to visit the couple last Thursday to check on their welfare.

A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan."