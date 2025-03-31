Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

31 March 2025, 18:11

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.
A Taliban security personnel stands guard. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Russia's Supreme Court said it has received a petition to lift the ban on Afghanistan's Taliban.

Russia outlawed Afghanistan's Taliban two decades ago as a terrorist organisation.

The court said in a statement that it would hold a hearing on the petition, submitted by prosecutor general Igor Krasnov, on April 17.

Russia last year adopted a law stipulating that the official terrorist designation of an organisation could be suspended by a court.

This comes as the Taliban tightens restrictions in Afghanistan last year, including forbidding all images of linings things, banning windows, and outlawing women from "hearing each other" in public or private places.

A Taliban security personnel stands guard outside the Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers
A Taliban security personnel stands guard outside the Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers. Picture: Getty

The Taliban were put on Russia's list of terrorist organisations in 2003.

Any contact with such groups is punishable under Russian law.

At the same time, Taliban delegations have attended various forums hosted by Moscow.

Russian officials have shrugged off questions about the seeming contradiction by emphasising the need to engage the Taliban to help stabilise Afghanistan.

The former Soviet Union fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Moscow withdrawing its troops in 1989.

Since then, Moscow has made a diplomatic comeback as a power broker, hosting talks on Afghanistan involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighbouring nations.

There is a deepening divide in the international community on how to deal with the Taliban, who have been in power for three years and face no real opposition.

Afghanistan's rulers have pursued bilateral ties with major regional powers.

This comes as Russia is put under more pressure by the international community.

Last week, Russia demanded that sanctions on foreign exports be lifted before any agreed ceasefire with Ukraine can begin, the US suggested.

The US mediated Black Sea ceasefire deal deal between Russia and Ukraine was confirmed on Tuesday, with both nations pledging to stop strikes on infrastructure and vessels in the region.

However, within hours, the White House suggested it would need to "help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions".

