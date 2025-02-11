Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

11 February 2025, 06:05

A bouquet of chrysanthemums with a message, 'Don't be in pain and rest in peace,' is laid at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon on Feb. 11, 2025.
By Henry Moore

A teacher has admitted to stabbing a seven-year-old girl to death at a South Korean school.

The female teacher, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital and treated for self-inflicted wounds following the attack, authorities said.

The woman is yet to be arrested as police continue their investigations.

Police confirmed the young girl attended the school where the teacher worked in Daejeon- but are yet to determine if the pair shared a personal relationship.

She was reported missing on Monday evening after a school bus driver noticed her absence.

A woman lays a bouquet of chrysanthemums at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon.
The girl, found by her grandmother, suffered stab wounds and her neck and face, a local fire department official told Reuters on Monday.

She was in cardiac arrest when emergency workers found her and later died in hospital.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok paid tribute to the young girl during a cabinet meeting, calling on authorities to lead a thorough investigation into what led to the attack.

"It pains me to see such incident because a school should be our safest space," said acting president Choi.

"I offer my deep condolences to the victim's family who suffered great shock and agony."

According to local media, the teacher had taken a leave of absence while suffering from depression and only returned to work late last year.

