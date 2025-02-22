Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Israel has confirmed all six Israeli hostages held by Hamas have now been handed over as part of a planned prisoner swap - with 602 Palestinians poised for release later today.

The families of six Israeli hostages earmarked for release on Saturday waited with bated breath ahead of Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto's handover.

Tal Shoham, 40, was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle in Rafah on Saturday morning, flanked by Hamas fighters, with Avera Mengisto, 38, emerging moments later.

A second handover ceremony took place hours later in Nuseirat, central Gaza, where three more hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert - were released.

Hisham al Sayed, the only Arab-Israeli hostage, was released behind closed doors by Hamas later in the morning, with the group saying it was "out of respect for Palestinian citizens of Israel".

The release of the six hostages by Hamas saw widespread celebrations erupt across the country, with waiting families brought to tears and seen to embrace one another as the hostages appeared on screens. Picture: Alamy

Ashkelon, Israel. 22nd Feb, 2025. Relatives and friends of hostage Avera Mengistu react as they watch a live screening of him being released from Hamas captivity. Credit: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The release of the six hostages by Hamas saw widespread celebrations erupt across the country, with waiting families brought to tears and seen to embrace one another as the hostages appeared on screens.

It comes as 602 Palestinians held by Israel prepare for release.

One key Palestinian figure currently held by Israel is Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Dr Safiya faced criticism from Israel over allegations the Kamal Adwan Hospital was used to hide Hamas fighters, hostages and civilians.

Attacks on hospitals are forbidden under international humanitarian law.

He is, however, unlikely to be released by Israel on Saturday, with suggestions he is acting as a 'bartering chip'.

It's a handover that brought unprecedented scenes, with Omer Shem Tov seen joking with his Hamas captor on stage in scenes that appeared almost jovial.

Another of the three hostages released in Central Gaza, Omer Shem Tov, 22, was seen to kiss the head of his Hamas captor upon release, before all three were taken away by the Red Cross.

Israeli hostage Tal Shoham is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

Taking to X moments after the release, the IDF said: "According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.

"The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future."

It added following the second release ceremony: "According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.

"The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage who is due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future."

Celebrations erupted in hostage square in Tel Aviv shortly after the second round of releases, with Israelis hugging and crying with joy as they celebrated their return.

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday. Picture: IDF

It comes hours after Israel accused the terrorist group of violating the ceasefire agreement following the release of an unknown Gaza woman's remains by Hamas instead of the body of hostage Shiri Bibas.

However, on Saturday, the Bibas family confirmed the return of the correct body.

They said in a statemnet: "Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home."

Israeli hostage Avera Mengisto is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

During Saturday's prisoner release, Red Cross ambulances were seen arriving in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah in preparation for the handover.

A representative from the organisation was seen to enter a Hamas vehicle to identify two initial two hostages.

The second round of hostage releases took place hours later amidst similar scenes.

Four Red Cross vehicles poised to carry the remaining three hostages in convoy back across the Israeli border.

Mr Mengisto and fellow hostage Mr al-Sayed are both Israeli civilians who entered Gaza independently nearly a decade ago and have been held by the group ever since.

Hamas fighters are deployed in Rafah ahead of the planned release of two among six Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

It follows the return of the remains of Shiri Bibas late on Friday, after Hamas returned the wrong body during the handover of four deceased Israeli hostages.

The handover marks the final release in phase one of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Following the handover, the Red Cross will hand the hostages over to IDF forces in Gaza before heading back to Israel for medical checks.

They will then be reunited with their families.

Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters deploy ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

As part of the ceasefire agreement, surviving Israeli hostages have been released in stages - with women, the elderly and those aged under 19 released during phase one.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, which is set to last six-weeks, began last month with the handover of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.

The release comes despite increased tensions between Israel and Hamas that have clouded the future of the fragile ceasefire deal.

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday - Omer Shem Tov was 21 when he was taken from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Omer Wenkert, 23, was taken hostage from Nova Festival. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

It comes as the Israeli Prime Minister said on Friday that Hamas has handed over the body of a Gazan woman - not the hostage, as agreed in the deal.

Hamas has since claimed Shiri Bibas' remains were mixed up following an Israeli air strike.

It coincides with reports Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appoint a close political ally to lead phase two talks with Hamas.

The new appointment is set to replace Israel’s previous chief negotiator.

Tal Shoham, 39, was taken by Hamas from Be'eri. Picture: Bring Them Home

Avera Mengisto, 38, was taken by Hamas from North Gaza. Picture: Bring Them Home Now

Eliya Cohen, 27, was taken by Hamas. Picture: Bring Them Home

Hisham Al-Sayed crossed into Gaza independently around a decade ago and has been held by the group ever since. Picture: IDF

It comes as the head of BICOM told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the treatment of the Bibas family shows the "cruel and vicious" nature of Hamas.

Israeli Defence Force veteran Richard Peter said Thursday was a difficult day for Israeli society as the country mourned the family who had captured the hearts and minds of every household.

Shiri Bibas was kidnapped alongside her husband and two sons - Ariel, 4, and nine-month-old Kfir - from the Niz Or kibbutz during the October 7 attack.