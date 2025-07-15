Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on

A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A teenage sanitation worker has died after being sucked into a meat grinder at a burrito-making factory in California.

The unnamed 19-year-old was working at Tina’s Burritos food processing plant when the horror incident unfolded at around 9.30pm on Sunday, according to the Vernon Police Department.

He had been working the night shift and cleaning the industrial meat grinder when it suddenly turned on, sucking him into the machine as his mortified colleagues watched on.

The victim reportedly let out a cry for help during the shocking accident.

Workers scrambled to save him but failed to switch off the equipment that was grinding the after-hours sanitation worker to his death.

A single frozen package of Tinas Beef and Bean Burrito. Picture: Alamy

The man's body was recovered from the device as police arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Daniel Onopa told ABC 6: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragedy."

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected.

Last month, a worker died after getting "trapped" in an industrial oven at a cereal factory in Missouri.

Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, was working a shift at the Glister Marylee Cereal Plant when he got stuck inside the contraption at the site.

Alarmed colleagues called emergency services when the made the horrifying realisation that Gomez was stuck.

He was pronounced dead under 20 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene.

Earlier this month, passengers on a plane were told 'don't look out of the windows' after a man was sucked into the engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport.

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from the Calcinate county, died after he was 'ingested' into the plane's engine at around 10.35am local time on July 8.

He had trespassed onto the runway while the plane was preparing for takeoff, having broken into the airport by driving the wrong way down a road before abandoning his car and running into the terminal.

Shocked passengers 'put their hands to their heads' as they witnessed to horror incident.