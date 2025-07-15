Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on

15 July 2025, 09:56 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 10:27

A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died.
A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A teenage sanitation worker has died after being sucked into a meat grinder at a burrito-making factory in California.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed 19-year-old was working at Tina’s Burritos food processing plant when the horror incident unfolded at around 9.30pm on Sunday, according to the Vernon Police Department.

He had been working the night shift and cleaning the industrial meat grinder when it suddenly turned on, sucking him into the machine as his mortified colleagues watched on.

The victim reportedly let out a cry for help during the shocking accident.

Workers scrambled to save him but failed to switch off the equipment that was grinding the after-hours sanitation worker to his death.

Read more: Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Read more: Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

A single frozen package of Tinas Beef and Bean Burrito.
A single frozen package of Tinas Beef and Bean Burrito. Picture: Alamy

The man's body was recovered from the device as police arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Daniel Onopa told ABC 6: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragedy."

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected.

Last month, a worker died after getting "trapped" in an industrial oven at a cereal factory in Missouri.

Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, was working a shift at the Glister Marylee Cereal Plant when he got stuck inside the contraption at the site.

Alarmed colleagues called emergency services when the made the horrifying realisation that Gomez was stuck.

He was pronounced dead under 20 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene.

Earlier this month, passengers on a plane were told 'don't look out of the windows' after a man was sucked into the engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport.

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from the Calcinate county, died after he was 'ingested' into the plane's engine at around 10.35am local time on July 8.

He had trespassed onto the runway while the plane was preparing for takeoff, having broken into the airport by driving the wrong way down a road before abandoning his car and running into the terminal.

Shocked passengers 'put their hands to their heads' as they witnessed to horror incident.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.

Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night

The number one singles Oasis do not play

On the left Constance has her hands in prayer with rainbow lights behind her. On the right is her police mugshot.

How killer aristocrat Constance Marten’s gilded life unravelled - and how she made friends behind bars
Dr McCarthy stopped paying council tax in April 2022.

Woman who refused to pay council tax for three years in protest at fossil fuel investments fears losing her home
Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

Schoolgirl, 12, 'punished' for wearing Union flag dress to school culture day

This year's oldest London Marathon runner, Fauja Singh, celebrating his 93rd birthday as he runs across the Millennium Bridge in London.

World's oldest marathon runner, 114, dies after being hit by a car

The car driver holds a coffee cup in hand, with a background of a blurred wheel

Fatigue-related crashes surge in summer as drivers urged to break up long journeys with more stops, data shows
Grants for new electric cars are being reintroduced after being scrapped in June 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Grants for new electric cars to be brought back as drivers could claim thousands in discounts
There is a "real concern" over the wellbeing of doctors in training, the medical regulator has warned.

‘Real concern’ over wellbeing of doctors in training as number at ‘high risk of burnout’ doubles

World News

See more World News

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

19 days ago

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

19 days ago

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration

More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News