Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A teenager is in critical condition after an incident in a hotel swimming pool in Arona, Tenerife, where he displayed signs of drowning.

The 19-year-old was pulled from the waters on Saturday, July 26, shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services arrived at Rafael Puig Lluvina Avenue in Arona following reports that a man required medical assistance.

Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) sent two ambulances to the scene, while officers from both the national and local police were deployed.

The teen is thought to have gone into cardiorespiratory arrest and after displaying symptoms of drowning in the hotel pool.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel. Picture: Social media

He was found unresponsive, with the lifeguard performing CPR on the victim.

The young man was then stabilised and evacuated in critical condition to Hospiten Sur hospital.

It is unclear whether the teenager was a tourist or a local at this stage.

This comes days after a popular Ibiza music venue and hotel cancelled its upcoming events following the deaths of two British men in separate incidents.

19-year-old Gary Kelly and 26-year-old Evan Thomas both fell to their death at the location earlier this month.

Ibiza Rocks said it was "deeply shocked and devastated" by the two deaths and announced it would be pausing events due to "the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved".

Ibiza Rocks added: "The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."