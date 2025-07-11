Teenager suffocates to death after sand tunnel he built collapses on top of him

A teenager has died after being buried alive when a sand tunnel he was digging on a beach in Italy suddenly caved in. Picture: Google

By Danielle Desouza

A teenager has died after being buried alive when a sand tunnel he built collapsed on top of him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 17-year-old has been named locally as Riccardo B and was on holiday with his family from Rome.

He carved out a tunnel in the sand on Montalto di Castro beach, near the border of the Tarquinia region in north-west Italy, which he intended to crawl through from one side to the other.

However, when he reached the centre, the structure gave way and he suffocated to death.

A swimmer who witnessed the incident, which occurred yesterday, told local news: "He had built a tunnel. He wanted to enter from one side and exit from the other.

"But as he passed through, when he reached the centre, everything collapsed and the hole was completely covered.

"You couldn't see anything anymore; you could have walked right through it and not noticed a thing."

Read more: Fears for backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia as van found in reserve and aircraft joins search

Read more: Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

Emergency services arrived on the beach but the teenager could not be saved. Picture: Google

Another local said the teenager was buried in a "matter of moments".

Riccardo's father, beachgoers and lifeguards tried to rescue him before emergency services arrived at the beach, but to no avail.

Montalto Mayor Emanuela Socciarelli told Italian news agency ANSA: "A tragedy that has left us all shocked.

"It's unthinkable that a young man could lose his life in this way.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences to this family, to whom we are all truly deeply connected."

Local authorities said: "Deepest condolences for the tragic passing of the young man. In such a time of great grief, we extend our deepest sympathies to the boy's parents and family, affected by this terrible tragedy.

"As a sign of respect, all public events scheduled for Friday, July 11, are suspended. The community of Montalto joins in silent embrace with the family."