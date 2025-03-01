Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage

1 March 2025, 22:47

Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage.
Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Tens of thousands of users across the world have been left unable to access Microsoft Outlook and Teams as the services have been hit with a huge outage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Microsoft said it is investigating an issue that has left users unable to access Outlook and Teams features and services.

Outlook, the email service popular with both individuals and businesses, has gone down, while Teams, the messaging service that’s widely-used in companies, also appears out for several thousand users.

Thousands of users posted on social media about outages with their email accounts on Saturday evening, complaining about being logged out of their accounts and not being able to log back in.

According to service status website Downdetector, users began reporting problems with the tech giant's services at around 8.40pm.

Almost 40,000 reports had been received by 9pm, with the issue particularly affecting users in London and Manchester, according to the website.

Read more: 'We won't choose between Zelenskyy and Trump,' Chancellor tells LBC - as she vows UK is 'fully behind' Ukraine

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most popular email services in the world, with an estimated 400 million users worldwide.

The video-calling service Microsoft Teams, which rose to prominence after the Covid-19 pandemic, has around 320 million worldwide users.

Microsoft said in a post on X: "We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services."

In a follow-up post shortly afterwards, it added: "We're reviewing available telemetry and customer-provided logs to understand the impact.

Read more: WHSmith brand set to vanish from British high streets after 230 years as firms place bids on all 500 stores

"We've confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services."

The tech giant also suffered an outage affecting its emails and Teams collaboration app in November, which had similar effects.

The tech giant later posted an update that they “identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact.”

