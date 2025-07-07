'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

Camp counselor Emma Foltz has been praised for saving 14 lives during flash flooding in Texas. Picture: @LAGovJeffLandry

By Flaminia Luck

A camp counselor has been praised for her "bravery" after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding swept a Christian girls' summer camp in Texas - killing 27.

Emma Foltz had been a camp counselor for three years at Camp Mystic - where the "unimaginable tragedy" happened.

The student of Louisiana Tech university helped evacuate 14 of her campsers to safety when Kerr County was deluged after heavy rainfall.

The catastrophe unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week after the Guadalupe River rose 26ft (8m) in 45 minutes.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to 82, according to officials, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counselor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years.



'Bravery'

The camp counselor was thanked for her life-saving actions by the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry.

He said: "Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counselor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years.

"She played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety. Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and bravery under immense pressure.

"We continue to pray for all those affected by this travesty. Louisiana is here to help!"

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas. Picture: Picture: Social media/handouts

Camp Mystic's director, Richard 'Dick' Eastland, 70, died while trying to save girls after a month’s worth of rain battered Hunt in a matter of minutes.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Around 750 girls had been staying at the camp when the flooding began, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said.

Officials assist with a recovery effort at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River. Picture: Alamy

A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy

Their full statement reads: "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.

"We are praying for them constantly."We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level."We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected.

"May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

Floods in US state of Texas. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

Governor Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.