At least 13 dead and 20 missing from Texas girls camp after flash flooding

4 July 2025, 22:10 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 22:31

A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Multiple deaths have been reported in Texas after heavy rain caused flash flooding, while search teams used boats to conduct rescues as fast-moving water threatened riverfront communities.

As much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) of heavy rain fell in just a few hours overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe river.

Judge Rob Kelly, the chief elected official in the county, confirmed fatalities from the flooding and dozens of water rescues so far.

He said he was advised not to cite specific numbers and said authorities are still working to identify those whose lives were lost.

"Most of them, we don't know who they are," Mr Kelly said during a news conference.

"One of them was completely naked, he didn't have any ID on him at all. We're trying to get the identity of these folks, but we don't have it yet."

Officials conducted dozens of rescues, and the emergency response continued as an unknown number or people remained unaccounted for, Mr Kelly said.

A flood watch issued on Thursday afternoon estimated isolated amounts up to seven inches (17 centimetres) of rising water.

That shifted to a flood warning for at least 30,000 people overnight.

A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas
A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy

When asked about the suddenness of the flash flooding overnight, Mr Kelly said "we do not have a warning system" and that "we didn't know this flood was coming", even as local reporters pointed to the warnings and pushed him for answers about why more precautions were not taken.

"Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming," he said. "We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States."

Texas governor Greg Abbott said the state was providing resources to Hill Country communities dealing with the flooding, including in Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt.

"I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas," Mr Abbott said in a statement.

The Guadalupe's river gauge at the unincorporated community of Hunt, where the river forks, recorded a 22 foot rise (6.7 metres) in just about two hours, according to Bob Fogarty, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office.

A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas
A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy

Mr Fogarty said the gauge failed after recording a level of 29 and a half feet (nine metres).

"We think the river's higher than that," Mr Fogarty said. "The gauge is completely underwater.

"This is the kind of thing that will catch you unaware. The water's moving so fast, you're not going to recognise how bad it is until it's on top of you."

