Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Images show the devastation caused by flash flooding in Texas, with the total death toll across the area reaching more than 100.

The catastrophe unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week after the Guadalupe River rose 26ft (8m) in 45 minutes.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to 104, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

Water came crashing through the cabins of Camp Mystic - a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River - in the early hours of Friday.

At least 27 of those confirmed dead across the state are from the Christian summer camp, with some victims as young as eight years old.

A volunteer looks for missing people, following severe flash flooding that occured during the July 4 holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

A view inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after the flooding. Picture: Getty

The devastation at Camp Mystic. Picture: Alamy

Emma Foltz had been a camp counsellor for three years at Camp Mystic - where the "unimaginable tragedy" happened.

The student of Louisiana Tech university helped evacuate 14 of her campers to safety when Kerr County was deluged after heavy rainfall, killing at least 27.

Camp counsellor Emma Foltz has been praised for saving 14 lives during flash flooding in Texas. Picture: @LAGovJeffLandry

Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counselor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years.



She played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety. Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and… pic.twitter.com/2Fz1kWwzkc — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 6, 2025

'Bravery'

The camp counsellor was thanked for her life-saving actions by the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry.

He said: "Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counsellor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years.

"She played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety. Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and bravery under immense pressure.

"We continue to pray for all those affected by this travesty. Louisiana is here to help!"

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas. Picture: Picture: Social media/handouts

Camp Mystic's director, Richard 'Dick' Eastland, 70, died while trying to save the girls after a month’s worth of rain battered Hunt in a matter of minutes.

A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States. Picture: Getty

A search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding. Picture: Getty

There are still ten children and one counsellor still missing from the camp.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Around 750 girls had been staying at the camp when the flooding began, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said.

A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy

An RV in Guadalupe Keys Resort, an RV park in Center Point, Texas, is seen on its side after flooding. Picture: Alamy

Their full statement reads: "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counsellors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.

"We are praying for them constantly.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level.

"We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected.

"May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

Floods in US state of Texas. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

Governor Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.