Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

8 July 2025, 08:46 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 09:02

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas
eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Images show the devastation caused by flash flooding in Texas, with the total death toll across the area reaching more than 100.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The catastrophe unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week after the Guadalupe River rose 26ft (8m) in 45 minutes.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to 104, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

Water came crashing through the cabins of Camp Mystic - a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River - in the early hours of Friday.

At least 27 of those confirmed dead across the state are from the Christian summer camp, with some victims as young as eight years old.

A volunteer looks for missing people, following severe flash flooding that occured during the July 4 holiday weekend
A volunteer looks for missing people, following severe flash flooding that occured during the July 4 holiday weekend. Picture: Getty
A view inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after the flooding.
A view inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after the flooding. Picture: Getty
The devastation at Camp Mystic.
The devastation at Camp Mystic. Picture: Alamy

Emma Foltz had been a camp counsellor for three years at Camp Mystic - where the "unimaginable tragedy" happened.

The student of Louisiana Tech university helped evacuate 14 of her campers to safety when Kerr County was deluged after heavy rainfall, killing at least 27.

Read more: Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

Read more: 'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

Camp counselor Emma Foltz
Camp counsellor Emma Foltz has been praised for saving 14 lives during flash flooding in Texas. Picture: @LAGovJeffLandry

'Bravery'

The camp counsellor was thanked for her life-saving actions by the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry.

He said: "Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counsellor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years.

"She played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety. Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and bravery under immense pressure.

"We continue to pray for all those affected by this travesty. Louisiana is here to help!"

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas
11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas. Picture: Picture: Social media/handouts

Camp Mystic's director, Richard 'Dick' Eastland, 70, died while trying to save the girls after a month’s worth of rain battered Hunt in a matter of minutes.

A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States.
A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States. Picture: Getty
A search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding
A search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding. Picture: Getty

There are still ten children and one counsellor still missing from the camp.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River. 

Around 750 girls had been staying at the camp when the flooding began, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said.

A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas
A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Alamy
An RV in Guadalupe Keys Resort, an RV park in Center Point, Texas, is seen on its side after flooding.
An RV in Guadalupe Keys Resort, an RV park in Center Point, Texas, is seen on its side after flooding. Picture: Alamy

Their full statement reads: "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counsellors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.

"We are praying for them constantly.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level.

"We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected.

"May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

Floods in US state of Texas
Floods in US state of Texas. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

Governor Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Emma

'Brave' counsellor praised after saving 14 campmates after Texas flash flooding death toll hits 100-plus

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'

'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy

Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

Revellers make their way past Telephone Exchange building as they run along during day one of the San Fermin festival.

Thousands of daredevils descend on Pamplona as running of the bulls kicks off annual San Fermin Festival

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan.

Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with the policies of the Brics alliance.

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

A large fire and plume of smoke is visible in the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, after Israeli strikes on the Houthi-controlled city.

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen as residents ordered to evacuate

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas.

Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the start of the 2025 Hague NATO Summit held in The Hague.

NATO chief says China and Russia could launch simultaneous attacks in chilling warning over all-out war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to rule out a wealth tax amid increasing pressure on the government.

Cabinet minister refuses to rule out wealth tax amid growing pressure on Chancellor

Ringo Starr poses beside the 'Peace & Love' sculpture during a celebration of his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alamy

'Peace and love': Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday in style in Beverly Hills
A volunteer girl working at a UK Trussell Trust local church food bank packs a client food parcel into a carrier bag.

Children in England living in ‘Dickensian levels of poverty’ amid calls to scrap two-child benefit cap
Woodhead Reservoir' water levels drop to an all time low as the UK has the driest spring for 96 years

Hosepipe restrictions introduced in parts of UK from Friday after driest and warmest spring on record
The TikToker warned others about "people dressing up" as train workers and asking people to tap their card on a device in order to steal money.

'Be careful': TikToker warns of sophisticated London Tube scam that sees people pose as train workers
A handful of people are being given the medicine on a case-by-case basis while it is reviewed for wider use on the NHS.

‘Groundbreaking’ drug could slow down progression of type 1 diabetes - as it's tried by UK patients
(left to right) Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara) wearing a keffiyeh, and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) performing on stage at London's Finsbury Park, as a support act to headliners, Fontaines DC.

Police say they have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Kneecap gig in Glasgow

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson would not be drawn on whether the plans will be retained.

Ministers fail to rule out cutting special needs school plans after campaigners warn against the move

World News

See more World News

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025.

Mike Lynch’s superyacht seen on the surface for the first time since it sank

17 days ago

Huge queues form at the border as Britons try to evacuate Israel into Jordan following days of attacks by Iran

Brits 'disgusted and disgraced' as Germans forced to step in to support evacuations from Israel

17 days ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to the media after a meeting with EU diplomats, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday

Iran will not consider diplomacy until 'aggression is stopped', as Israel warns of 'difficult days ahead'

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News