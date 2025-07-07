'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

7 July 2025, 13:02 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 13:49

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas
Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls, established in 1926. Picture: Picture: Social media/handouts

By Flaminia Luck

27 children and staff have been killed in flash flooding in Texas, the girls' summer camp which was affected has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The private Christian girls' camp - Camp Mystic - located on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County was deluged after heavy rainfall.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp said in a statement on Monday.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to at least 78, according to officials, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

The catastrophe unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week after the Guadalupe River rose 26ft in 45 minutes.

Camp Mystic's director, Richard 'Dick' Eastland, 70, died while trying to save girls after a month’s worth of rain battered Hunt in a matter of minutes.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River. 

Around 750 girls had been staying at the camp when the flooding began, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said.

Read more: Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

Flash floods kill 67 in US state of Texas
Flash floods kill 67 in US state of Texas. Picture: Getty
Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas
Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Picture: Getty

Their full statement reads: "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.

"We are praying for them constantly.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level.

"We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected.

"May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

Read more: Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

Officials are seen in the Guadalupe River as they assist in recovery efforts after a flash flood swept through the area
Officials are seen in the Guadalupe River as they assist in recovery efforts after a flash flood swept through the area. Picture: Alamy
A sign for Camp Mystic is seen on a hill as a heavy-lift military helicopter flies by over the Guadalupe River
A sign for Camp Mystic is seen on a hill as a heavy-lift military helicopter flies by over the Guadalupe River. Picture: Alamy

Sheriff Larry Leitha has said: "We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to every single family affected by this tragedy, and we continue to work around the clock to reunite these families.

"The death toll will continue as search efforts continue, officials have said, with around 850 people rescued so far.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has faced criticism over the delayed warnings received by Texas locals, after jobs were slashed at the National Weather Centre under the Trump administration.

It's been revealed that alerts linked to flash flooding were only issued during the early hours of the morning - after many residents were already asleep and moments before the flood waters hit.

It comes as the National Weather Service came under fire - with many pointing the finger of blame at extensive DOGE cuts, with around 600 people fired from the agency in recent months following Trump's federal cuts.

Details have emerged of how residents were not warned of flooding until 1:18pm on July 3, with warnings of 'moderate' storms rolling in - a marked contrast to the widespread flooding that hit.

Floods in US state of Texas
Floods in US state of Texas. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

Governor Abbott vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded. He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

