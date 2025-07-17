Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

17 July 2025, 10:43

Monks wearing orange robes praying
A Thai woman has been arrested after having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailing them. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Thai police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who allegedly filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and then blackmailed them for more than £8 million.

Wilawan Emsawat, known as Sika Golf, is accused of being involved in secret relationships with 13 monks, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods.

The Central Investigation Bureau has said that she owned five mobile devices that contained clips and stills of her engaged in sexual acts with several monks.

Over the last three years, it is believed that she has raked in 385 million baht, which is approximately £8.8m.

The case first came to the attention of Thai police in mid-June when an abbot in Bangkok suddenly left monkhood after being extorted by a woman.

Allegedly Ms Golf had claimed to have had his baby and was claiming millions of baht in child support - this is something that police claim is her 'modus operandi'.

Police said that almost all of the money had been withdrawn, and some of it had been used for online gambling.

The Thai government is calling for harsher penalties for monks who breach the monastic code, and the police have set up a hotline for 'misbehaving monks'.

