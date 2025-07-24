At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

At least 14 people have been killed in clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

According to Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, at least 14 people have been killed, including 13 civilians and one military personnel.

He added 32 civilians and 14 military personnel have been wounded.

The country’s military said in a statement: "The Thai Army condemns Cambodia for using weapons to attack civilians in Thailand. Thailand is ready to protect sovereignty and our people from inhumane action."

Cambodia has not said whether it has recorded any fatalities. The Cambodian defence ministry said Thai jets dropped two bombs on a road, condemning what it described as “reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia”.

The Gopura four of the Hindu temple Preah Vihear in Cambodia. Picture: Alamy

People on both sides of the border were told to evacuate, with footage from Thailand showing people rushing to seek safety.

Clashes broke out near the Khmer Hindu temple Ta Muen Thom on Thursday morning. The Thai military said Cambodian troops had opened fire near the temple and deployed a surveillance drone before sending in troops with heavy weapons, including rocket launchers.

Cambodia denied the claims. Its ministry of national defence said the Thai military that launched the first armed assault.

"Cambodian forces acted strictly within the bounds of self-defence, responding to an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops that violated our territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement.

Anouar El Anouni, the European Union’s spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, has said the bloc is “deeply concerned by rising tensions” between Thailand and Cambodia.

In a post on social media, he called on both sides to “de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means”.

Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has published a statement in which it condemns the “aggression” carried out by Thailand’s military, which it said caused “significant damage” to the surrounding area and structures of the Preah Vihear temple – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The clashes are the latest in a history of conflict along Cambodia and Thailand’s border. Between 2008 and 2011, for example, fighting and artillery exchanges between the two countries resulted in at least 34 people being killed and many being left displaced.