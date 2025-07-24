At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

24 July 2025, 17:41

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.
At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

At least 14 people have been killed in clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, at least 14 people have been killed, including 13 civilians and one military personnel.

He added 32 civilians and 14 military personnel have been wounded.

The country’s military said in a statement: "The Thai Army condemns Cambodia for using weapons to attack civilians in Thailand. Thailand is ready to protect sovereignty and our people from inhumane action."

Cambodia has not said whether it has recorded any fatalities. The Cambodian defence ministry said Thai jets dropped two bombs on a road, condemning what it described as “reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia”.

Read more: Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Read more: Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

The Gopura four of the Hindu temple Preah Vihear in Cambodia.
The Gopura four of the Hindu temple Preah Vihear in Cambodia. Picture: Alamy

People on both sides of the border were told to evacuate, with footage from Thailand showing people rushing to seek safety.

Clashes broke out near the Khmer Hindu temple Ta Muen Thom on Thursday morning. The Thai military said Cambodian troops had opened fire near the temple and deployed a surveillance drone before sending in troops with heavy weapons, including rocket launchers.

Cambodia denied the claims. Its ministry of national defence said the Thai military that launched the first armed assault.

"Cambodian forces acted strictly within the bounds of self-defence, responding to an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops that violated our territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement.

Download the new LBC app now.
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Anouar El Anouni, the European Union’s spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, has said the bloc is “deeply concerned by rising tensions” between Thailand and Cambodia.

In a post on social media, he called on both sides to “de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means”.

Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has published a statement in which it condemns the “aggression” carried out by Thailand’s military, which it said caused “significant damage” to the surrounding area and structures of the Preah Vihear temple – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The clashes are the latest in a history of conflict along Cambodia and Thailand’s border. Between 2008 and 2011, for example, fighting and artillery exchanges between the two countries resulted in at least 34 people being killed and many being left displaced.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Exclusive
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found

Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons file defamation suit over false claims wife Brigitte was born male

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

A woman walks with a small child in her arms

Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

Exclusive
c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances.

'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

An anti-immigration protester confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Anti-migrant protesters march on Epping council offices after being fenced in outside migrant hotel
Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest
couple walking near falmouth bay, cornwall, england, britain, uk.

Just 7,000 steps per day cuts risks to health, study suggests - as 10,000 steps myth busted
Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia.

Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest
Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

World News

See more World News

Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point set up by the privately-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 25, 2025.

US contractors at Gaza aid group accused of 'firing live rounds at hungry Palestinians' outside distribution centres

20 days ago

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins dies aged 29 in ATV accident

20 days ago

Hearses arrive at the funeral home in the Spanish town of Puebla de Sanabria, northwestern Spain, where the bodies of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe were taken

Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News