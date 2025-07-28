Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire following days of border clashes which claimed dozens of lives and displaced nearly 300,000 people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between the two countries will come into effect from midnight local time, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who mediated the deal from his official residence on Monday.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met in Malaysia this morning for talks following after long-running tensions escalated into all-out border skirmishes last week.

Mr Wechayachai ceasefire said a deal to end the fighting was struck "in good faith" and that Thailand is committed to peace.

Meanwhile, Mr Manet said the agreement will "provide a lot of opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people on both sides to return to normalcy".

Read more: At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

Read more: Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Hundreds of internally displaced Thai nationals sit in a temporary evacuation area and receive aid inside a temporary evacuation center in Surin Province. Picture: Alamy

He added that it's "start rebuilding trust and confidence going forward between Cambodia and Thailand".

It is hoped that the fighting will be stopped "immediately" following the agreement, he said.

It comes after nearly 300,000 people were displaced on both sides of the conflict.

Thailand had accused Cambodia of firing rockets, while Bangkok performed air strikes on Cambodian military targets.

Officials from Cambodia said that at least 1,500 families were evacuated from Oddar Meanchey province since fighting began.

Mr Wechayachai had previously told reporters that it could develop into a full-blown war between the two states.

The European Union expressed concerns about the rising tensions and reports of civilian casualties.

A spokesperson said: "We call on both sides to de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means in line with international law, including the UN Charter."The UN Security Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the conflict.

The neighbours had been locked in a disagreement over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet.

But the border dispute between the two neighbours dates back more than a century, when the borders of the two nations were drawn up following the French occupation of Cambodia.

Tensions heated up back in 2008, when Cambodia attempted to register an 11th Century temple in a contested area as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Sporadic clashes between the two sides have occurred sporadically over the past few years, which have resulted in soldier and civilian casualties on both sides.