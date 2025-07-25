More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Thousands of people have been evacuated from along the Thailand and Cambodia border after tensions erupted in violent clashes. Picture: TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Thailand has evacuated more than 130,000 civilians from the border with Cambodia as tensions rise amid violent clashes.

Violence between the two nations erupted on Thursday in 12 locations along the border as soldiers exchanged fire with neither country claiming to have fired the first shot.

Cambodia fired artillery and launched rockets at its neighbour, which responded by deploying F-16 fighter jets.

Officials from Cambodia have said that at least 1,500 families have been evacuated from Oddar Meanchey province since fighting began - although Cambodia has not shared as much information as Thailand on how the fighting is impacting it.

It is believed that at least 12 people in Thailand and one person in Cambodia have been killed since the clashes started.

A Thai military convoy drives amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province. Picture: Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters that it could develop into a war between the two states.

"This present incident of aggression is escalating and could develop to the stage of war,” he said.

"However, right now we are still at altercation level, battling with heavy weapons. What we have done so far are to protect our land and sovereignty of our nation."

The latest conflict follows a landmine explosion along the border that injured one Thai soldier on Wednesday.

The neighbours are locked in a disagreement over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet.

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province. Picture: Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images

Diplomatic staff in both countries have been ordered to return home and the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh has urged all Thai nationals in Cambodia to leave the country.

World leaders have called for both countries to de-escalate tensions and resolve the dispute peacefully.

“We are … gravely concerned by the escalating violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border and deeply saddened by reports of harm to civilians,” said the US state department’s deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott.

“The United States urges an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

China said it was “deeply concerned” by the clashes and that Beijing “has and will continue to in its own way do its best to promote peace and dialogue”.

The European Union expressed concerns about the rising tensions and reports of civilian casualties.

A spokesperson said: "We call on both sides to de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means in line with international law, including the UN Charter."

The UN Security Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the conflict.