Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

24 July 2025, 07:03 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 07:11

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'
Thailand has announced that it will close its land border with Cambodia as violence erupts between the two countries. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Thailand has announced that it will close its land border with Cambodia as violence erupts between the two countries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Troops along the disputed border between the two countries have been exchanging fire with one another since the early hours of the morning, although neither will admit to firing the first shot.

Since then, Cambodia allegedly fired two BM-21 rockets which struck residents in the Kap Choeng district in Thailand and left three civilians injured.

At least one civilian is believed to have died.

In response, Thailand deployed six F-16 jets to hit military targets in Cambodia striking the country's Special Military Region Commands 8 and 9.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense shared a statement with the Khmer Times newspaper where it described Thailand's actions as "brutal and illegal military aggression" and "a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, ASEAN norms, and core principles of international law."

A rocket launcher
A Cambodian BM-21 multiple rocket launcher returns from the Cambodia-Thai border as Cambodian and Thai troops exchanged fire in a new round of clashes in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The spokesperson added: "These unlawful and irresponsible actions not only pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability but also undermine the foundation of international order."

The clashes follow an escalation in tensions in recent months.

Armed clashes in May left one Cambodian soldier dead, leading to an increased military presence on the border.

The latest action comes just one day after a landmine explosion along the border that injured one Thai soldier.

The neighbours are locked in a disagreement over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet.

Diplomatic staff in both countries have been ordered to return home and the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh has urged all Thai nationals in Cambodia to leave the country.

