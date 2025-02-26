'I couldn't protect you': Husband's tearful eulogy for Shiri Bibas and sons as thousands gather for hostages' funeral

26 February 2025

Thousands of Israelis have lined the streets for the funeral procession of hostage Shiri Bibas and her young sons after their remains were returned from Gaza.
Picture: Getty Images / YouTube

By Alice Padgett

Thousands of Israelis have lined the streets for the funeral procession of hostage Shiri Bibas and her young sons after their remains were returned from Gaza.

The funeral procession carrying the caskets of Shiri Bibas, and her sons Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas took place in the kibbutz of Re'im in southern Israel.

Mourners were seen carrying flags, balloons, and pictures of the hostages.

The remains of the mother and children, as well as the body of 84-year-old Oded Lifschitz, were handed over to the Red Cross last Thursday, with the remains then set to be handed to Israel.

Yarden Bibas, Shiri's wife and the father of Kfir and Ariel, who himself was recently released from captivity, gave a tearful eulogy at the funeral.

People line the street to watch the funeral procession carrying the caskets of Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas
Picture: Getty

To his wife, he said: "Shiri, stay by my side, watch over me so I don't sink into darkness". He also discussed the first time he had told her he loved her.

Addressing his children, he said: "Ariel, I hope you're not angry at me that I couldn't protect you properly and that I wasn't there for you. I hope you know that I thought about you every day and every minute. I hope you're enjoying heaven, and I'm sure you're making all the angels laugh.

To Ariel's younger brother Kfir, he said: "I didn't think our family could be more perfect, and then you came and made it even more perfect. I remember your birth. I remember that after Shiri had gone into labor, the midwife suddenly stopped everything, and we got scared, afraid that something had happened, but it was only to tell us that we had another redhead. Mum and I laughed and were happy."

A crowd watches a live feed from a funeral for members of the Bibas family on a screen in what's known as Hostages Square on February 26, 2025 in Tel Aviv
Picture: Getty

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, took to X on Thursday to say: "Agony. Pain. There are no words.

"Our hearts - the hearts of an entire nation - lie in tatters."

This comes as six more Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on Saturday, with 602 Palestinians still poised for release.

Funeral Held For Former Israeli Hostage Members Of The Bibas Family
Picture: Getty
Funeral Held For Former Israeli Hostage Members Of The Bibas Family
Picture: Getty

At the time of their abduction from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, Shiri was 32, Ariel was four, and Kfir was nine months old.

Their father, Yarden Bobas, 34, was also taken by Hamas militants, but was released alive as part of the ceasefire agreement on 1 February.

Israel's national anthem was played as a vehicle convoy carried their remains to be buried.

"I think if I stop to think about it for more than a split second, I feel so sickened, so sickened," said Simi Polonasky, 38, to the Daily Mail.

"We're here to give a hug and receive a hug, to be strengthened and to give as much strength as possible," said Mottel Gestetner, 41, to the newspaper.

Funeral Held For Former Israeli Hostage Members Of The Bibas Family
Picture: Getty
Funeral Held For Former Israeli Hostage Members Of The Bibas Family
Picture: Getty

A grieving Israel was left distraught on Friday after it was discovered that the body of one of the four hostages returned as part of a prisoner swap, believed to be Shiri Bibas, was instead that of an unknown Gazan woman.

The IDF confirmed they had instead received "anonymous body without identification" despite Ms Bibas' image being placed on top of the coffin by Hamas.

On Saturday, the Bibas family confirmed the return of the correct body, announcing: "Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home."

It comes as six living hostages are due to be handed over by Hamas late on Saturday in return for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners under the holding ceasefire deal.

Israel's forensic officials, who have been examining the newly returned body, are yet to formally confirm the identification.

An IDF spokesperson previously told LBC that Israel was ready to re-enter Gaza if Shiri Bibas’ body was not returned to Israel by Saturday.

People walk around a makeshift memorial in front of portraits of late Israeli hostages Shiri (L), Ariel (CL), and Kfir (CR) Bibas.
Picture: Getty

It comes as the Bibas family accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” Shiri and her two young sons in a furious attack on the Israeli leader.

Mr Netanyahu vowed to ensure Hamas "pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation" on Friday.

Now, in a furious attack on the Israeli PM, the Bibas family has accused Netanyahu of abandoning the mother and children.

Ofri Bibas, the aunt of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, said: “There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity.

“We did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment”.

Funeral Held For Former Israeli Hostage Members Of The Bibas Family
Picture: Getty

Hamas has claimed the release of 602 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel is being delayed by 'assaults' to captives.

The group claimed on Saturday that Israel had "violated" the ceasefire agreement by "assaulting" prisoners, as well as by switching out prisoners names from the agreed list.

A media official for Hamas said that 445 prisoners who were arrested in Gaza after 7 October will be released, in addition to 41 people from the Shalit deal.

"The occupation is trying to manipulate some of the names and prisoners scheduled to be released," they said.

"We confirm our readiness to release all prisoners in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners."

