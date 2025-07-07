Thousands of daredevils descend on Pamplona as running of the bulls kicks off annual San Fermin Festival

Revellers make their way past Telephone Exchange building as they run along during day one of the San Fermin festival. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Thousands of daredevils ran, skidded and tumbled out of the way of six charging bulls running through the city’s cobbled streets at the opening run of the San Fermin festival on Monday.

The iconic nine-day festival was kicked off with the ceremonial Chupinazo firework blast, which saw thousands gather in Pamplona’s Plaza Consistorial to witness the official start of the historic festival.

Revellers were wearing the traditional white outfits and red scarves as the firework was launched on Sunday, a tradition dating back to at least the early 20th century.

The blast was dedicated to the Palestinian cause, as it was given by Dyna Kharrat, Lidón Soriano, and Eduardo Ibero of the Yala Nafarroa platform, a coalition of 225 collectives and more than 1,700 people "to fight against genocide and occupation and for a free Palestine."

"Pamplonesas, Pamploneses, viva San Fermín! "Iruindarrak, Gora San Fermín!" was the chant from the balcony, followed by that of "Free Palestine, long live free Palestine,” as crowds erupted in cheers.

Some could be seen waving Palestinian flags, and some of the houses and apartments surrounding the square also displayed the red, white, green and black flag.

Pamplona's mayor, Joseba Asirón said: "Pamplona, even at the sweetest time of the year, does not forget that in other parts of the world a real genocide is taking place."

After a night of heavy partying, Monday morning saw people take part in the first of nine morning runs during the famous celebrations held in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

The bulls pounded along the twisting cobblestone streets after being led by six steers. Up to 4,000 runners take part in each bull run, which takes place over 846 meters (2,775 feet) and can last three to four minutes.

Most runners wear the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with a red sash and neckerchief. The expert Spanish runners try to sprint just in front of the bull's horns for a few death-defying seconds while egging the animal on with a rolled newspaper.

Police officers stand as participants prepare to run ahead of bulls prior the first "encierro" (bull-run). Picture: Getty

Revellers throw people in the air during the opening day or 'Chupinazo' of the San Fermin festival. Picture: Getty

Thousands of spectators watch from balconies and wooden barricades along the course. Millions more follow the visceral spectacle on live television.

While gorings are not rare, many more people are bruised and injured in falls and pileups with each other. Medics rush in to treat the injured and take the seriously hurt to a hospital.

Unofficial records say at least 15 people have died in the bull runs over the past century. The deadliest day on record was July 13 1980, when four runners were killed by two bulls. The last death was in 2009.

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment, including bull fights where the animals that run in the morning are slain in the bull ring by professional matadors each afternoon.

The festival was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway's classic 1926 novel Fiesta: The Sun Also Rises about American bohemians wasting away in Europe.