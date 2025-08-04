Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

By Henry Moore

A 78-year-old British woman has been found dead by a swimming pool in Crete.

Three people have been arrested, accused of manslaughter by negligence, including a 21-year-old lifeguard who was on duty at the time.

Two hotel bosses were also arrested after the elderly Brit was found in the pool.

The pensioner had gone for a swim at her hotel in Hersonissos on Sunday afternoon when she fell ill.

The 78-year-old was pulled from the pool before emergency workers arrived, local media reports.

Despite efforts from ambulance workers, the pensioner later died in hospital.

All three suspects have been released on bail.

It comes as a desperate search is underway for a British tourist who reportedly vanished off a beach in Greece while her husband slept.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach in Kavala.

A massive search operation has been launched across the island to find the British national.

A silver alert has been issued as authorities hunt for information on her whereabouts.

Police believe her life could be in danger.

Greece's Hellenic Coast Guard is searching both land and sea for the missing woman, the Sun reports.

Ms Bourda was last seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit, yellow shoes and red sunglasses.

According to reports, she arrived on the beach with her husband, but after he fell asleep, she was nowhere to be found.

Reports claim the woman’s belongings were still on the beach when her husband awoke.