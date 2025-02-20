Breaking News

'Several' buses explode in Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

20 February 2025, 20:28 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 20:57

Breaking News.

By Henry Moore

Police are investigating reports of explosions on several busses in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Police have described the incident as a "suspected terror attack" as they urged civilians to stay away from the area.

A large police presence remains on the scene in south Tel Aviv, as the hunt for suspects continues.

Footage shared on social media showed one bus on fire as smoke plumed above it.

No casualties have been reported at this stage.

Reports of explosions were reported in the city.
Reports of explosions were reported in the city. Picture: Israeli Police

Police have urged residents to avoid the Bat Yam area.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," police said.

"Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects.

"We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items."

Police spokesman Asi Aharoni told Channel 13 TV that explosives were on at least three buses.

He called on the public to be alert and report any suspicious objects to authorities.

Police said the Shin Bet internal security agency was taking over the investigation.

The explosions took place just hours after Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza - the first of eight hostages that Israel believes are dead and to be returned during the current phase of the ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he has been informed of the situation and is being regularly updated.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Sadiq Khan

'It's bonkers': Sadiq Khan hits out at Trump for 'rewarding' Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks

