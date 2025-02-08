Breaking News

Three more Israeli hostages released by Hamas as part of ceasefire deal

8 February 2025, 09:19 | Updated: 8 February 2025, 09:27

Israeli hostages (L to R) Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami
Israeli hostages (L to R) Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Three more Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal.

The hostages that have been released are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

Dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters, some driving white pick-up trucks with guns mounted on them, lined up on Saturday morning at the location of the exchange near the territory's main north-south highway in Central Gaza.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene, with a line of Hamas fighters keeping them at a distance from a temporary stage.

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

Close relatives of Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi react as they watch his release along with two other hostages
Close relatives of Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi react as they watch his release along with two other hostages. Picture: Getty

It is the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on January 19. Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have already been freed in that time.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

Last week, wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt for the first time since May.

This story is being updated

