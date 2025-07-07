Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

7 July 2025, 10:45

Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy
Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

At least three people have been killed in a horror mass shooting in Philadelphia, with several others sustaining injuries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said they are investigating a mass shooting which happened around 1am local time in Greys Ferry, along South Etting Street.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel said there are around 13 individuals who have been shot, three of which have been killed.

"We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block," he added.

According to local reports, 66 fired cartridge casings have been found. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy
According to local reports, 66 fired cartridge casings have been found. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Police said nine victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and three others were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

One additional victim walked into the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Pavilion Campus.

Bethel said around 40 individuals may have been present at the time of the shooting.

Police said one person was taken into custody with a weapon, with their role in the shooting remaining unclear at the moment.

According to local reports, 66 fired cartridge casings have been found by Philadelphia Police's Crime Scene Unit on South Etting Street.

Officers had been monitoring the block earlier in the weekend after responding to prior disturbances and arrests related to loud music and gatherings.

